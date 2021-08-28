John Cena Says He's 'Super Sad' About Dave Bautista's Recent Comments

During a recent interview with Esquire, John Cena was asked about former WWE Superstar Dave Bautista, who said he didn’t want to work with Cena or The Rock in movies. Cena said that he understood Bautista's sentiments but it makes him sad to hear.

"I’m super sad about that, because Dave Bautista is an unbelievably gifted actor. He’s done some amazing work. But I think when someone makes a statement like that, I think the important thing is to try and look at things from their perspective. Dave has worked so hard on his craft. And he is so dedicated to his characters,” Cena said, “and really wants to put forth a body of work that gives him his own identity. I 100 percent understand that.

“Dave is one of the nicest guys you’ll ever meet and one of the most generous guys you’ll ever meet. I don’t have any beef with Dave and I really genuinely think Dave doesn’t have any beef with me. He really just wants to be identified and recognized for his work,” Cena explained, “and I cannot fault him for that. I applaud him for it. To be brave enough to say something like that kind of allows him to go forth on his own and I appreciate that."