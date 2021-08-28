Goldberg Choked His Son At WWE SummerSlam To Stop Him From Smiling

During an interview with the CarCast, podcast, Bill Goldberg revealed he was feeling "dazed and confused and continually limp" following his WWE Summerslam 2021 match against Bobby Lashley.

Goldberg had the following to say about his son Gage attacking Lashley after the match:

"I didn’t see shit. I was choking him. He goes, ‘Dad, when you came over and grabbed me, you were choking me.’ I was like, ‘I saw you smiling man, I had to get the smile off.’ The kid is impervious to pressure. He did four hours of homework before he went out and jumped in the ring with a 290-pound monster who was beating his dad up. It didn’t bother him one bit. Wanda [Goldberg’s wife] was in the back. If she was anywhere near the ring, it wouldn’t have made any sense. She would have had to jump in too."

Goldberg sends Bobby Lashley flying with powerful toss: SummerSlam 2021 (WWE Network Exclusive).