WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
WNS Mobile .. now with Discord!

RSS Feed

 

AEW Rampage Results (August 27th 2021)

Posted By: Jonny Knapp on Aug 27, 2021

AEW Rampage Results (August 27th 2021)

AEW had their third ever episode of Rampage air on Friday Night on TNT. After last weeks monstrous edition where CM Punk returned, there was no possible way this show could top that, and neither could Dynamite on Wednesday where we had somewhat of a lacklustre show. This episode of Rampage was filmed after the episode of Dynamite from Milwaukee, Wisconsin and is the first taped episode of the new show. Could Rampage perform better than Dynamite? Lets find out!

AEW World Tag Team Titles Eliminator Tournament Final: Jurassic Express (Jungle Boy & Luchasaurus) w/ Marko Stunt defeated Lucha Bros (Penta El Zero Miedo & Rey Fenix) w/ Alex Abrahantes via Pinfall (12:43)

We start off with the best match on the card on paper and out come Jurasic Express to Tarzan Boy. The Lucha Bros are already in the ring and don't get an entrance but the Young Bucks do to come sit on the stage to watch this one with obvious vested interests. Jungle Boy and Fenix start us off in the ring and we're back to our regular 4 man booth for this week with Jericho coming back in for Jim Ross. We see Giannis watching at ringside and that's probably a big deal if you care about Basketball. Jungle Boy gets the better of the first exchange before both men tag out and we get a showdown between Penta and Luchasaurus before the imaginary tag team klaxon sounds (shout out to Simon Miller) and we get all men in the ring at the same time to go into the first commercial break.

We come back to a little chaos and Jungle Boy and Fenix hit stereo topé suicida's before we get a double down. Both men make the tag and Luchasaurus gets the better of both opponents but when Fenix gets the tag, he changes the momentum again and this match is so back and forth it's hard to call a winner. Fenix almost pins Luchasaurus with a Frog Splash and then Jungle Boy looks like he has it won a couple of times with a close two count on a Poisonrana and a Snare Trap submission needing Penta to run interference and save him. It's so hard to keep up with this match and this has been a fantastic opening to Rampage.

Penta gets a 2 with a Made in Japan. Jungle Boy reverses the fear factor and gets up on the top rope to dive on Penta but Fenix walks the rope and then hits a Hurricanrana from the top on Jungleboy into everyone. Jungle Boy manages to get the kick out back in the ring and both men get the tag before Fenix reverses a Thoracic Express. Penta hits a Destroyer on the apron to take Jungle Boy out of it. Luchasaurus takes the same move from Fenix for just a one count and then takes several superkicks and a flipping double team move for another two count before the Lucha Bros finally hit a double team Fear Factor for the win and I'm out of breath.

No time to catch my breath though as the Bucks attack the Lucha Bros after the match only to be chased off by all four men in the match. Hell of a way to open Rampage and this is the form we need Lucha Bros in on September 5th rather than how they performed alongside The Varsity Blondes on Wednesday.

CM Punk Vs Darby Allin Video Package

God I can't wait for this match. I can't do anything more than tell you to watch this because my words will never do AEW video packages justice.

Miro Promo

Miro comes out and he throws Fuego out in front of him. He takes him down to the ring and tells him he accepted something he shouldn't have and Miro will forgive him but first he has to show the world his face. At this point Miro rips off the mask and hits his huge jumping superkick on Fuego. Out comes Kingston with Mic in hand and looks like he's about to say something but then he drops the mic and runs down to the ring. Both men have a back and forth and the referee's finally run down bring some order to proceedings. This match will be fun.

The Bunny w/ The Blade defeated Tay Conti via Pinfall (4:32)

Bunny attacks Tay before the bell as she makes her entrance and she gets the upper hand early on. Tay manages to fire up but Bunny gets control again with the eye rake. She stays on top by choking her and releasing her on before the 5 count. Tay manages to get back into it and has the match won with the Tay-KO. That is until Penelope Ford comes out to ringside. Tay is setting up for the DD-Tay when she notices the SuperBad Girl and Bunny hits a jawbreaker to get out of it. Tay hits a massive superkick on her but then doesn't learn from the mistake she just made by going to argue with Penelope. Whilst Bunny is down, Blade puts the brass knuckles on and hits Tay with an uppercut to get the pin. She celebrates with Penelope after the bell and it seems they will have an alliance in the Casino Battle Royale at All Out. This match was very sloppy in places and neither ladies best match by a long way but it was functional if I'm being kind.

Brian Cage vs Powerhouse Hobbs Video Package

Another excellent video package by AEW hyping a match that I'm not that excited for. This one is short but sweet an the match happens on Wednesday.

 

Mark Henry Main Event Side By Side Interview

Once again, I love this segment. Mark asks Kenny if he's worried Christian might injure him. Callis says it won't be a problem because of Cutler being out there to take the beating. Kenny says that Injury is the only way that Christian has a shot at beating him. Christian says injuries aside, he's hurt Kenny by finally beating him for the first time in over a year and Kaz tells Kenny to make sure he gets in the ring and doesn't just leave it to Cutler.

Christian Cage & Frankie Kazarian defeated The Elite (Kenny Omega & Brandon Cutler) w/ Michael Nakazawa & Don Callis via (8:36)

We get told that Don Callis has been scared off commentary by Mark Henry which we are all grateful for. This match starts off with the team of Cage and Kaz in control but Nakazawa interferes on the outside to give The Elite control. Kenny tags in and he singlehandedly deals with both men for a little while. He then tags out to Cutler who takes Kazarian too lightly and ends up losing him as he finds a tag out to Christian. Cutler tries to tag out but Omega jumps of the apron and Christian beats Cutler up for a while until Kenny jumps in looking for the One Winged Angel. Christian escapes it though and beats both men in the corner before hitting a Reverse DDT on both men. He's getting ready to spear Cutler but Kenny drags Christian into the ring post from behind. Kenny goes for a V-Trigger but hits Cutler and then runs away after managing to get out of the Killswitch. Kenny watches on as Cutler loses after taking the Spear and the Killswitch. Kenny looks nervous ahead of All Out after a good match.

What did you make of Rampage tonight? Probably the weakest episode to date for me but after the first two weeks, it's hard to keep up the level. Join us next week for Dark on Monday and another full week of AEW programming before All Out next Sunday!

Follow me on Twitter @0r4n93_c4551dy and I'll see you next week!


>>> Jump To Comments Tags: #aew #aewrampage #aewallout #young bucks #jurassic expess #lucha bros #kenny omega #christian cage #cm punk #darby allin
https://wrestlr.me/70072/  

Post Your Comments...

 

» More News From This Feed

Aug 27
AEW Rampage Results (August 27th 2021)
AEW had their third ever episode of Rampage air on Friday Night on TNT. After last weeks monstrous edition where CM Punk returned, there was no possib[...]
Aug 27 - AEW had their third ever episode of Rampage air on Friday Night on TNT. After last weeks monstrous edition where CM Punk returned, there was no possib[...]
Aug 27
Miro To Face Eddie Kingston At All Out
On AEW Rampage tonight we had a segment where Miro brought out Fuego Del Sol and beat him down before Eddie Kingston made the save and they had to be [...]
Aug 27 - On AEW Rampage tonight we had a segment where Miro brought out Fuego Del Sol and beat him down before Eddie Kingston made the save and they had to be [...]
Aug 27
Baron Corbin Introduces New Gimmick On WWE SmackDown
During Friday's WWE SmackDown, Baron Corbin introduced his new “Happy Corbin” gimmic. Corbin showed a video package of himself becoming &[...]
Aug 27 - During Friday's WWE SmackDown, Baron Corbin introduced his new “Happy Corbin” gimmic. Corbin showed a video package of himself becoming &[...]
Aug 27
Young Bucks All Out Opponents Set
After the final of the AEW World Tag Team Titles Eliminator Tournament on AEW Rampage tonight, Lucha Bros will face the Young Bucks in a steel cage on[...]
Aug 27 - After the final of the AEW World Tag Team Titles Eliminator Tournament on AEW Rampage tonight, Lucha Bros will face the Young Bucks in a steel cage on[...]
Aug 27
Bryan Danielson's AEW Debut Date Possibly Pulled Forward
A report from Cassidy Haynes of Bodyslam.net, revealed former WWE champion Daniel Bryan (aka Bryan Danielson) will be making his debut for AEW at thei[...]
Aug 27 - A report from Cassidy Haynes of Bodyslam.net, revealed former WWE champion Daniel Bryan (aka Bryan Danielson) will be making his debut for AEW at thei[...]
Aug 27
Naomi Traded To WWE SmackDown Roster
We recently reported that Naomi had been moved from the Monday Night Raw roster to Friday Night SmackDown. Tonight, Naomi showed up on SmackDown on F[...]
Aug 27 - We recently reported that Naomi had been moved from the Monday Night Raw roster to Friday Night SmackDown. Tonight, Naomi showed up on SmackDown on F[...]
Aug 27
Becky Lynch Is Now Officially Bad and Sorry For 'Absolutely Nothing'
Becky Lynch opened this week’s episode of WWE Friday Night SmackDown on FOX. Lynch opened her promo by saying she missed after she had to vacat[...]
Aug 27 - Becky Lynch opened this week’s episode of WWE Friday Night SmackDown on FOX. Lynch opened her promo by saying she missed after she had to vacat[...]
Aug 27
CM Punk Has Pizza Delivered For The Pro Wrestling Tees Team
AEW star CM Punk has sent his thanks to Pro Wrestling Tees crew for dealing with his t-shirt orders following his return to pro-wrestling a week ago t[...]
Aug 27 - AEW star CM Punk has sent his thanks to Pro Wrestling Tees crew for dealing with his t-shirt orders following his return to pro-wrestling a week ago t[...]
Aug 27
FIRST LOOK: New WWE NXT Logo Revealed Ahead Of Major Revamp
The new logo and branding for WWE NXT has been revealed. We reported recently that the yellow and black brand is set to undergo a major revamp, with [...]
Aug 27 - The new logo and branding for WWE NXT has been revealed. We reported recently that the yellow and black brand is set to undergo a major revamp, with [...]
Aug 27
Braun Strowman Hints At Post WWE Name And Company He's Signing With
Braun Strowman has been teasing and dropping hints as to his new post-WWE name alongside the company he is signing with. “Remember in life if[...]
Aug 27 - Braun Strowman has been teasing and dropping hints as to his new post-WWE name alongside the company he is signing with. “Remember in life if[...]
Aug 27
AEW Dark Moving to Universal Studios Which Was Home To Impact Wrestling Tapings
A report by Dave Meltzer in the Wrestling Observer Newsletter said that since AEW will be taping Rampage after Dynamite most weeks, AEW will be moving[...]
Aug 27 - A report by Dave Meltzer in the Wrestling Observer Newsletter said that since AEW will be taping Rampage after Dynamite most weeks, AEW will be moving[...]

Aug 27
AEW Dynamite Pulls Match Due To Positive COVID-19 Test
A match has been reportedly pulled from Wednesday's AEW Dynamite taping in Milwaukee due to COVID. The Wrestling Observer Newsletter stated one match[...]
Aug 27 - A match has been reportedly pulled from Wednesday's AEW Dynamite taping in Milwaukee due to COVID. The Wrestling Observer Newsletter stated one match[...]
Aug 27
WWE Supposedly Not Interested In Signing Indie Wrestlers As Of Now
For the time being it appears WWE are not seeking to sign anymore indie wrestlers.  A report by Wrestling Observer said that their sources have [...]
Aug 27 - For the time being it appears WWE are not seeking to sign anymore indie wrestlers.  A report by Wrestling Observer said that their sources have [...]
Aug 27
Tony Khan Says There Are "Many Huge Opponents" For CM Punk
Tony Khan was a guest on Busted Open Radio, where he discussed why Christian Cage's comeback to professional wrestling should give fans optimism for C[...]
Aug 27 - Tony Khan was a guest on Busted Open Radio, where he discussed why Christian Cage's comeback to professional wrestling should give fans optimism for C[...]
Aug 27
The IIconics 90 Day No Compete Clause Comes To An End, Announce New Team Name
Former WWE superstars Peyton Royce and Billie Kay have officially waited out their 90 day no compete clauses following their release from the company,[...]
Aug 27 - Former WWE superstars Peyton Royce and Billie Kay have officially waited out their 90 day no compete clauses following their release from the company,[...]
Aug 27
AEW All Out Will Air In Select Theaters Across North America
All Elite Wrestling has sent out a press release announcing that this year's All Out event will be available in select theaters across North America. [...]
Aug 27 - All Elite Wrestling has sent out a press release announcing that this year's All Out event will be available in select theaters across North America. [...]
Aug 27
Stephanie McMahon Sends E-Mail To Media Outlets About SummerSlam Success
Stephanie McMahon sent out an email to various media outlets about the success of SummerSlam 2021. Good morning, This past weekend, WWE held our b[...]
Aug 27 - Stephanie McMahon sent out an email to various media outlets about the success of SummerSlam 2021. Good morning, This past weekend, WWE held our b[...]
Aug 27
Shayna Baszler Explains The Impact Minoru Suzuki Had On Her
WWE star Shayna Baszler was recently a guest on the Table Talk podcast, where she spoke about the influence Minoru Suzuki had on her. "I started wr[...]
Aug 27 - WWE star Shayna Baszler was recently a guest on the Table Talk podcast, where she spoke about the influence Minoru Suzuki had on her. "I started wr[...]
Aug 27
Darby Allin and CM Punk Segment Confirmed For Tonight's Rampage
All Elite Wrestling has confirmed a segment for tonight's episode of AEW Rampage. Amidst all the hype going into All Out on September 5th, we will he[...]
Aug 27 - All Elite Wrestling has confirmed a segment for tonight's episode of AEW Rampage. Amidst all the hype going into All Out on September 5th, we will he[...]
Aug 27
Paul Wight Confident Match With Shaq Will Happen In AEW
In an appearance on Insight With Chris Van Vliet, AEW wrestler and announcer Paul Wight discussed a number of topics including addressing if his [...]
Aug 27 - In an appearance on Insight With Chris Van Vliet, AEW wrestler and announcer Paul Wight discussed a number of topics including addressing if his [...]
Aug 27
TNT Touts This Week’s AEW Dynamite Viewership
TNT issued the following: TNT’s “AEW: DYNAMITE” Draws Largest Audience Since Premiere As Wednesday’s #1 Cable ProgramLast nig[...]
Aug 27 - TNT issued the following: TNT’s “AEW: DYNAMITE” Draws Largest Audience Since Premiere As Wednesday’s #1 Cable ProgramLast nig[...]
Aug 27
Top Moments From This Week's IMPACT Wrestling - Ace Austin Confronts Christian Cage
- During Thursday's IMPACT Wrestling on AXS TV,  Mickie James delivered a promo about Deonna  Purrazzo and Melina’s Knockouts Champion[...]
Aug 27 - - During Thursday's IMPACT Wrestling on AXS TV,  Mickie James delivered a promo about Deonna  Purrazzo and Melina’s Knockouts Champion[...]
Aug 27
X-Division Open Challenge and More Announced For Next Week’s IMPACT Wrestling
IMPACT Wrestling has announced four matches, including an X-Division title open challenge, for next week’s episode.  The following will ai[...]
Aug 27 - IMPACT Wrestling has announced four matches, including an X-Division title open challenge, for next week’s episode.  The following will ai[...]
Aug 27
WWE Files For Four New Trademarks
WWE has recently filed for four new trademarks on August 23, 2021. Fightful reveals that the company has filed for WWE Brawl and WWE Universe for vi[...]
Aug 27 - WWE has recently filed for four new trademarks on August 23, 2021. Fightful reveals that the company has filed for WWE Brawl and WWE Universe for vi[...]
Aug 27
Matt Hardy Shares High Praise For Adam Cole
Despite WWE's reported attempts at re-signing Adam Cole to a contract, today is the day that his contract expires with the company. There are many rum[...]
Aug 27 - Despite WWE's reported attempts at re-signing Adam Cole to a contract, today is the day that his contract expires with the company. There are many rum[...]

© 2006-2021 wrestlingnewssource.com

All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
Terms of Service · Privacy Policy · Π