AEW Rampage Results (August 27th 2021)

AEW had their third ever episode of Rampage air on Friday Night on TNT. After last weeks monstrous edition where CM Punk returned, there was no possible way this show could top that, and neither could Dynamite on Wednesday where we had somewhat of a lacklustre show. This episode of Rampage was filmed after the episode of Dynamite from Milwaukee, Wisconsin and is the first taped episode of the new show. Could Rampage perform better than Dynamite? Lets find out!

AEW World Tag Team Titles Eliminator Tournament Final: Jurassic Express (Jungle Boy & Luchasaurus) w/ Marko Stunt defeated Lucha Bros (Penta El Zero Miedo & Rey Fenix) w/ Alex Abrahantes via Pinfall (12:43)

We start off with the best match on the card on paper and out come Jurasic Express to Tarzan Boy. The Lucha Bros are already in the ring and don't get an entrance but the Young Bucks do to come sit on the stage to watch this one with obvious vested interests. Jungle Boy and Fenix start us off in the ring and we're back to our regular 4 man booth for this week with Jericho coming back in for Jim Ross. We see Giannis watching at ringside and that's probably a big deal if you care about Basketball. Jungle Boy gets the better of the first exchange before both men tag out and we get a showdown between Penta and Luchasaurus before the imaginary tag team klaxon sounds (shout out to Simon Miller) and we get all men in the ring at the same time to go into the first commercial break.

We come back to a little chaos and Jungle Boy and Fenix hit stereo topé suicida's before we get a double down. Both men make the tag and Luchasaurus gets the better of both opponents but when Fenix gets the tag, he changes the momentum again and this match is so back and forth it's hard to call a winner. Fenix almost pins Luchasaurus with a Frog Splash and then Jungle Boy looks like he has it won a couple of times with a close two count on a Poisonrana and a Snare Trap submission needing Penta to run interference and save him. It's so hard to keep up with this match and this has been a fantastic opening to Rampage.

Penta gets a 2 with a Made in Japan. Jungle Boy reverses the fear factor and gets up on the top rope to dive on Penta but Fenix walks the rope and then hits a Hurricanrana from the top on Jungleboy into everyone. Jungle Boy manages to get the kick out back in the ring and both men get the tag before Fenix reverses a Thoracic Express. Penta hits a Destroyer on the apron to take Jungle Boy out of it. Luchasaurus takes the same move from Fenix for just a one count and then takes several superkicks and a flipping double team move for another two count before the Lucha Bros finally hit a double team Fear Factor for the win and I'm out of breath.

.@ReyFenixMx walks the ropes and hits a hurricanrana onto the pile … Insane! Tune into @tntdrama NOW to watch #AEWRampage. pic.twitter.com/gGOitcxMbX — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) August 28, 2021

No time to catch my breath though as the Bucks attack the Lucha Bros after the match only to be chased off by all four men in the match. Hell of a way to open Rampage and this is the form we need Lucha Bros in on September 5th rather than how they performed alongside The Varsity Blondes on Wednesday.

CM Punk Vs Darby Allin Video Package

God I can't wait for this match. I can't do anything more than tell you to watch this because my words will never do AEW video packages justice.

A collision of epic proportions is coming up at #AEWAllOut on Sept. 5 on PPV. The Best in the World @CMPunk makes his #AEW in-ring debut against @DarbyAllin (w/ @Sting).



Tune into @tntdrama NOW to watch #AEWRampage pic.twitter.com/WYPMISftk2 — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) August 28, 2021

Miro Promo

Miro comes out and he throws Fuego out in front of him. He takes him down to the ring and tells him he accepted something he shouldn't have and Miro will forgive him but first he has to show the world his face. At this point Miro rips off the mask and hits his huge jumping superkick on Fuego. Out comes Kingston with Mic in hand and looks like he's about to say something but then he drops the mic and runs down to the ring. Both men have a back and forth and the referee's finally run down bring some order to proceedings. This match will be fun.

The Bunny w/ The Blade defeated Tay Conti via Pinfall (4:32)

Bunny attacks Tay before the bell as she makes her entrance and she gets the upper hand early on. Tay manages to fire up but Bunny gets control again with the eye rake. She stays on top by choking her and releasing her on before the 5 count. Tay manages to get back into it and has the match won with the Tay-KO. That is until Penelope Ford comes out to ringside. Tay is setting up for the DD-Tay when she notices the SuperBad Girl and Bunny hits a jawbreaker to get out of it. Tay hits a massive superkick on her but then doesn't learn from the mistake she just made by going to argue with Penelope. Whilst Bunny is down, Blade puts the brass knuckles on and hits Tay with an uppercut to get the pin. She celebrates with Penelope after the bell and it seems they will have an alliance in the Casino Battle Royale at All Out. This match was very sloppy in places and neither ladies best match by a long way but it was functional if I'm being kind.

#TheBunny steals one from @TayConti_ with the help of @thePenelopeFord and #TheBlade’s brass knuckles. Is this a new alliance heading into the Casino Battle Royale on the #AEWAllOut Buy-In on Sept. 5?



Tune into @tntdrama NOW to watch #AEWRampage! pic.twitter.com/empklZdb6N — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) August 28, 2021

Brian Cage vs Powerhouse Hobbs Video Package

Another excellent video package by AEW hyping a match that I'm not that excited for. This one is short but sweet an the match happens on Wednesday.

Mark Henry Main Event Side By Side Interview

Once again, I love this segment. Mark asks Kenny if he's worried Christian might injure him. Callis says it won't be a problem because of Cutler being out there to take the beating. Kenny says that Injury is the only way that Christian has a shot at beating him. Christian says injuries aside, he's hurt Kenny by finally beating him for the first time in over a year and Kaz tells Kenny to make sure he gets in the ring and doesn't just leave it to Cutler.

#TheBunny steals one from @TayConti_ with the help of @thePenelopeFord and #TheBlade’s brass knuckles. Is this a new alliance heading into the Casino Battle Royale on the #AEWAllOut Buy-In on Sept. 5?



Tune into @tntdrama NOW to watch #AEWRampage! pic.twitter.com/empklZdb6N — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) August 28, 2021

Christian Cage & Frankie Kazarian defeated The Elite (Kenny Omega & Brandon Cutler) w/ Michael Nakazawa & Don Callis via (8:36)

We get told that Don Callis has been scared off commentary by Mark Henry which we are all grateful for. This match starts off with the team of Cage and Kaz in control but Nakazawa interferes on the outside to give The Elite control. Kenny tags in and he singlehandedly deals with both men for a little while. He then tags out to Cutler who takes Kazarian too lightly and ends up losing him as he finds a tag out to Christian. Cutler tries to tag out but Omega jumps of the apron and Christian beats Cutler up for a while until Kenny jumps in looking for the One Winged Angel. Christian escapes it though and beats both men in the corner before hitting a Reverse DDT on both men. He's getting ready to spear Cutler but Kenny drags Christian into the ring post from behind. Kenny goes for a V-Trigger but hits Cutler and then runs away after managing to get out of the Killswitch. Kenny watches on as Cutler loses after taking the Spear and the Killswitch. Kenny looks nervous ahead of All Out after a good match.

What did you make of Rampage tonight? Probably the weakest episode to date for me but after the first two weeks, it's hard to keep up the level. Join us next week for Dark on Monday and another full week of AEW programming before All Out next Sunday!

Follow me on Twitter @0r4n93_c4551dy and I'll see you next week!