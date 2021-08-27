WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
Baron Corbin Introduces New Gimmick On WWE SmackDown
Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Aug 27, 2021
During Friday's WWE SmackDown, Baron Corbin introduced his new “Happy Corbin” gimmic.
Corbin showed a video package of himself becoming “rich” during a gambling session in Las Vegas last weekend. Corbin offered to buy the Money in the Bank contract from Big E but he declined.
https://wrestlr.me/70061/
Copy URL
Popular Tags:
Please enable JavaScript to view recent forum posts and cloud tags. Post Your Comments...
>>> Enable Javascript to read or add comments.
» More News From This Feed Aug 27 AEW Rampage Results (August 27th 2021) AEW had their third ever episode of Rampage air on Friday Night on TNT. After last weeks monstrous edition where CM Punk returned, there was no possib[...]
Aug 27 - AEW had their third ever episode of Rampage air on Friday Night on TNT. After last weeks monstrous edition where CM Punk returned, there was no possib[...]
Aug 27 Miro To Face Eddie Kingston At All Out On AEW Rampage tonight we had a segment where Miro brought out Fuego Del Sol and beat him down before Eddie Kingston made the save and they had to be [...]
Aug 27 - On AEW Rampage tonight we had a segment where Miro brought out Fuego Del Sol and beat him down before Eddie Kingston made the save and they had to be [...]
Aug 27
Aug 27 - During Friday's WWE SmackDown, Baron Corbin introduced his new “Happy Corbin” gimmic. Corbin showed a video package of himself becoming &[...]
Aug 27 Young Bucks All Out Opponents Set After the final of the AEW World Tag Team Titles Eliminator Tournament on AEW Rampage tonight, Lucha Bros will face the Young Bucks in a steel cage on[...]
Aug 27 - After the final of the AEW World Tag Team Titles Eliminator Tournament on AEW Rampage tonight, Lucha Bros will face the Young Bucks in a steel cage on[...]
Aug 27
Aug 27 - A report from Cassidy Haynes of Bodyslam.net, revealed former WWE champion Daniel Bryan (aka Bryan Danielson) will be making his debut for AEW at thei[...]
Aug 27 Naomi Traded To WWE SmackDown Roster We recently reported that Naomi had been moved from the Monday Night Raw roster to Friday Night SmackDown. Tonight, Naomi showed up on SmackDown on F[...]
Aug 27 - We recently reported that Naomi had been moved from the Monday Night Raw roster to Friday Night SmackDown. Tonight, Naomi showed up on SmackDown on F[...]
Aug 27
Aug 27 - Becky Lynch opened this week’s episode of WWE Friday Night SmackDown on FOX. Lynch opened her promo by saying she missed after she had to vacat[...]
Aug 27
Aug 27 - AEW star CM Punk has sent his thanks to Pro Wrestling Tees crew for dealing with his t-shirt orders following his return to pro-wrestling a week ago t[...]
Aug 27
Aug 27 - The new logo and branding for WWE NXT has been revealed. We reported recently that the yellow and black brand is set to undergo a major revamp, with [...]
Aug 27
Aug 27 - Braun Strowman has been teasing and dropping hints as to his new post-WWE name alongside the company he is signing with. “Remember in life if[...]
Aug 27
Aug 27 - A report by Dave Meltzer in the Wrestling Observer Newsletter said that since AEW will be taping Rampage after Dynamite most weeks, AEW will be moving[...]
Aug 27
Aug 27 - A match has been reportedly pulled from Wednesday's AEW Dynamite taping in Milwaukee due to COVID. The Wrestling Observer Newsletter stated one match[...]
Aug 27
Aug 27 - For the time being it appears WWE are not seeking to sign anymore indie wrestlers. A report by Wrestling Observer said that their sources have [...]
Aug 27
Aug 27 - Tony Khan was a guest on Busted Open Radio, where he discussed why Christian Cage's comeback to professional wrestling should give fans optimism for C[...]
Aug 27
Aug 27 - Former WWE superstars Peyton Royce and Billie Kay have officially waited out their 90 day no compete clauses following their release from the company,[...]
Aug 27
Aug 27 - All Elite Wrestling has sent out a press release announcing that this year's All Out event will be available in select theaters across North America.
[...]
Aug 27
Aug 27 - Stephanie McMahon sent out an email to various media outlets about the success of SummerSlam 2021. Good morning, This past weekend, WWE held our b[...]
Aug 27
Aug 27 - WWE star Shayna Baszler was recently a guest on the Table Talk podcast, where she spoke about the influence Minoru Suzuki had on her. "I started wr[...]
Aug 27
Aug 27 - All Elite Wrestling has confirmed a segment for tonight's episode of AEW Rampage. Amidst all the hype going into All Out on September 5th, we will he[...]
Aug 27
Aug 27 - In an appearance on Insight With Chris Van Vliet, AEW wrestler and announcer Paul Wight discussed a number of topics including addressing if his [...]
Aug 27
Aug 27 - TNT issued the following: TNT’s “AEW: DYNAMITE” Draws Largest Audience Since Premiere As Wednesday’s #1 Cable ProgramLast nig[...]
Aug 27
Aug 27 - - During Thursday's IMPACT Wrestling on AXS TV, Mickie James delivered a promo about Deonna Purrazzo and Melina’s Knockouts Champion[...]
Aug 27
Aug 27 - IMPACT Wrestling has announced four matches, including an X-Division title open challenge, for next week’s episode. The following will ai[...]
Aug 27 WWE Files For Four New Trademarks WWE has recently filed for four new trademarks on August 23, 2021. Fightful reveals that the company has filed for WWE Brawl and WWE Universe for vi[...]
Aug 27 - WWE has recently filed for four new trademarks on August 23, 2021. Fightful reveals that the company has filed for WWE Brawl and WWE Universe for vi[...]
Aug 27
Aug 27 - Despite WWE's reported attempts at re-signing Adam Cole to a contract, today is the day that his contract expires with the company. There are many rum[...]
© 2006-2021 wrestlingnewssource.com
All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
Terms of Service
·
Privacy Policy
·
Π