AEW Rampage Results (August 27th 2021)

AEW had their third ever episode of Rampage air on Friday Night on TNT. After last weeks monstrous edition where CM Punk returned, there was no possib[...] Aug 27 - AEW had their third ever episode of Rampage air on Friday Night on TNT. After last weeks monstrous edition where CM Punk returned, there was no possib[...]

Miro To Face Eddie Kingston At All Out

On AEW Rampage tonight we had a segment where Miro brought out Fuego Del Sol and beat him down before Eddie Kingston made the save and they had to be [...] Aug 27 - On AEW Rampage tonight we had a segment where Miro brought out Fuego Del Sol and beat him down before Eddie Kingston made the save and they had to be [...]

Baron Corbin Introduces New Gimmick On WWE SmackDown

During Friday's WWE SmackDown, Baron Corbin introduced his new “Happy Corbin” gimmic. Corbin showed a video package of himself becoming &[...] Aug 27 - During Friday's WWE SmackDown, Baron Corbin introduced his new “Happy Corbin” gimmic. Corbin showed a video package of himself becoming &[...]

Young Bucks All Out Opponents Set

After the final of the AEW World Tag Team Titles Eliminator Tournament on AEW Rampage tonight, Lucha Bros will face the Young Bucks in a steel cage on[...] Aug 27 - After the final of the AEW World Tag Team Titles Eliminator Tournament on AEW Rampage tonight, Lucha Bros will face the Young Bucks in a steel cage on[...]

Bryan Danielson's AEW Debut Date Possibly Pulled Forward

A report from Cassidy Haynes of Bodyslam.net, revealed former WWE champion Daniel Bryan (aka Bryan Danielson) will be making his debut for AEW at thei[...] Aug 27 - A report from Cassidy Haynes of Bodyslam.net, revealed former WWE champion Daniel Bryan (aka Bryan Danielson) will be making his debut for AEW at thei[...]

Naomi Traded To WWE SmackDown Roster

We recently reported that Naomi had been moved from the Monday Night Raw roster to Friday Night SmackDown. Tonight, Naomi showed up on SmackDown on F[...] Aug 27 - We recently reported that Naomi had been moved from the Monday Night Raw roster to Friday Night SmackDown. Tonight, Naomi showed up on SmackDown on F[...]

Becky Lynch Is Now Officially Bad and Sorry For 'Absolutely Nothing'

Becky Lynch opened this week’s episode of WWE Friday Night SmackDown on FOX. Lynch opened her promo by saying she missed after she had to vacat[...] Aug 27 - Becky Lynch opened this week’s episode of WWE Friday Night SmackDown on FOX. Lynch opened her promo by saying she missed after she had to vacat[...]

CM Punk Has Pizza Delivered For The Pro Wrestling Tees Team

AEW star CM Punk has sent his thanks to Pro Wrestling Tees crew for dealing with his t-shirt orders following his return to pro-wrestling a week ago t[...] Aug 27 - AEW star CM Punk has sent his thanks to Pro Wrestling Tees crew for dealing with his t-shirt orders following his return to pro-wrestling a week ago t[...]

FIRST LOOK: New WWE NXT Logo Revealed Ahead Of Major Revamp

The new logo and branding for WWE NXT has been revealed. We reported recently that the yellow and black brand is set to undergo a major revamp, with [...] Aug 27 - The new logo and branding for WWE NXT has been revealed. We reported recently that the yellow and black brand is set to undergo a major revamp, with [...]

Braun Strowman Hints At Post WWE Name And Company He's Signing With

Braun Strowman has been teasing and dropping hints as to his new post-WWE name alongside the company he is signing with. “Remember in life if[...] Aug 27 - Braun Strowman has been teasing and dropping hints as to his new post-WWE name alongside the company he is signing with. “Remember in life if[...]

AEW Dark Moving to Universal Studios Which Was Home To Impact Wrestling Tapings

A report by Dave Meltzer in the Wrestling Observer Newsletter said that since AEW will be taping Rampage after Dynamite most weeks, AEW will be moving[...] Aug 27 - A report by Dave Meltzer in the Wrestling Observer Newsletter said that since AEW will be taping Rampage after Dynamite most weeks, AEW will be moving[...]

AEW Dynamite Pulls Match Due To Positive COVID-19 Test

A match has been reportedly pulled from Wednesday's AEW Dynamite taping in Milwaukee due to COVID. The Wrestling Observer Newsletter stated one match[...] Aug 27 - A match has been reportedly pulled from Wednesday's AEW Dynamite taping in Milwaukee due to COVID. The Wrestling Observer Newsletter stated one match[...]

WWE Supposedly Not Interested In Signing Indie Wrestlers As Of Now

For the time being it appears WWE are not seeking to sign anymore indie wrestlers. A report by Wrestling Observer said that their sources have [...] Aug 27 - For the time being it appears WWE are not seeking to sign anymore indie wrestlers. A report by Wrestling Observer said that their sources have [...]

Tony Khan Says There Are "Many Huge Opponents" For CM Punk

Tony Khan was a guest on Busted Open Radio, where he discussed why Christian Cage's comeback to professional wrestling should give fans optimism for C[...] Aug 27 - Tony Khan was a guest on Busted Open Radio, where he discussed why Christian Cage's comeback to professional wrestling should give fans optimism for C[...]

The IIconics 90 Day No Compete Clause Comes To An End, Announce New Team Name

Former WWE superstars Peyton Royce and Billie Kay have officially waited out their 90 day no compete clauses following their release from the company,[...] Aug 27 - Former WWE superstars Peyton Royce and Billie Kay have officially waited out their 90 day no compete clauses following their release from the company,[...]

AEW All Out Will Air In Select Theaters Across North America

All Elite Wrestling has sent out a press release announcing that this year's All Out event will be available in select theaters across North America. [...] Aug 27 - All Elite Wrestling has sent out a press release announcing that this year's All Out event will be available in select theaters across North America. [...]

Stephanie McMahon Sends E-Mail To Media Outlets About SummerSlam Success

Stephanie McMahon sent out an email to various media outlets about the success of SummerSlam 2021. Good morning, This past weekend, WWE held our b[...] Aug 27 - Stephanie McMahon sent out an email to various media outlets about the success of SummerSlam 2021. Good morning, This past weekend, WWE held our b[...]

Shayna Baszler Explains The Impact Minoru Suzuki Had On Her

WWE star Shayna Baszler was recently a guest on the Table Talk podcast, where she spoke about the influence Minoru Suzuki had on her. "I started wr[...] Aug 27 - WWE star Shayna Baszler was recently a guest on the Table Talk podcast, where she spoke about the influence Minoru Suzuki had on her. "I started wr[...]

Darby Allin and CM Punk Segment Confirmed For Tonight's Rampage

All Elite Wrestling has confirmed a segment for tonight's episode of AEW Rampage. Amidst all the hype going into All Out on September 5th, we will he[...] Aug 27 - All Elite Wrestling has confirmed a segment for tonight's episode of AEW Rampage. Amidst all the hype going into All Out on September 5th, we will he[...]

Paul Wight Confident Match With Shaq Will Happen In AEW

In an appearance on Insight With Chris Van Vliet, AEW wrestler and announcer Paul Wight discussed a number of topics including addressing if his [...] Aug 27 - In an appearance on Insight With Chris Van Vliet, AEW wrestler and announcer Paul Wight discussed a number of topics including addressing if his [...]

TNT Touts This Week’s AEW Dynamite Viewership

TNT issued the following: TNT’s “AEW: DYNAMITE” Draws Largest Audience Since Premiere As Wednesday’s #1 Cable ProgramLast nig[...] Aug 27 - TNT issued the following: TNT’s “AEW: DYNAMITE” Draws Largest Audience Since Premiere As Wednesday’s #1 Cable ProgramLast nig[...]

Top Moments From This Week's IMPACT Wrestling - Ace Austin Confronts Christian Cage

- During Thursday's IMPACT Wrestling on AXS TV, Mickie James delivered a promo about Deonna Purrazzo and Melina’s Knockouts Champion[...] Aug 27 - - During Thursday's IMPACT Wrestling on AXS TV, Mickie James delivered a promo about Deonna Purrazzo and Melina’s Knockouts Champion[...]

X-Division Open Challenge and More Announced For Next Week’s IMPACT Wrestling

IMPACT Wrestling has announced four matches, including an X-Division title open challenge, for next week’s episode. The following will ai[...] Aug 27 - IMPACT Wrestling has announced four matches, including an X-Division title open challenge, for next week’s episode. The following will ai[...]

WWE Files For Four New Trademarks

WWE has recently filed for four new trademarks on August 23, 2021. Fightful reveals that the company has filed for WWE Brawl and WWE Universe for vi[...] Aug 27 - WWE has recently filed for four new trademarks on August 23, 2021. Fightful reveals that the company has filed for WWE Brawl and WWE Universe for vi[...]