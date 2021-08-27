Bryan Danielson's AEW Debut Date Possibly Pulled Forward

A report from Cassidy Haynes of Bodyslam.net, revealed former WWE champion Daniel Bryan (aka Bryan Danielson) will be making his debut for AEW at their upcoming All Out 2021 pay-per-view.

Rumors of Danielson joining AEW following his contract with WWE expiring have been rampant the last few weeks. His new AEW deal will also allow him to work NJPW, something that was a deciding factor in his decision to join the promotion.

Additionally, the report notes that Danielson’s debut was possibly moved from the Arthur Ashe Stadium show to All Out as COVID-19 restrictions are impacting New York City.

The report does note that AEW could decide to further delay his debut for a future show on TNT, but the opportunity to have Danielson debut in front of a hot Chicago crowd is very appealing right now.