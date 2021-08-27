Naomi Traded To WWE SmackDown Roster

We recently reported that Naomi had been moved from the Monday Night Raw roster to Friday Night SmackDown.

Tonight, Naomi showed up on SmackDown on FOX and informed Sonya Deville that she had been added to the roster. Deville was unaware of her move.

She’s shown up on the blue brand at a good time with Becky Lynch is back and the new champion while Bianca Belair is will try to recapture the title she just lost.

Liv Morgan, Zelina Vega, Carmella, Toni Storm, Tegan Nox, and Shotzi are all adding depth to the SmackDown women's division, but there is still no sign of Sasha Banks.