Becky Lynch Is Now Officially Bad and Sorry For 'Absolutely Nothing'

Becky Lynch opened this week’s episode of WWE Friday Night SmackDown on FOX.

Lynch opened her promo by saying she missed after she had to vacate the RAW Women’s Championship in 2020 due to pregnancy. She said it was one of the hardest things that she had to do in her career.

Lynch then addressed how she won the SmackDown Women’s Championship at this past Saturday's SummerSlam and the controversy that surrounded it. She said she is sorry for "absolutely nothing" which is a line once used by UFC star Conor McGregor.

Bianca Belair then came out to say she was upset with what happened at SummerSlam and wants a rematch tonight. Carmella, Zelina Vega, and Liv Morgan all then came out to say why they should also get a shot.

Lynch declined to give Belair a rematch on tonight's SmackDown, instead, a Fatal 4-way match will determine the new number #1 contender.

Belair won that match and will get a shot at Becky's title.