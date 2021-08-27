CM Punk Has Pizza Delivered For The Pro Wrestling Tees Team

AEW star CM Punk has sent his thanks to Pro Wrestling Tees crew for dealing with his t-shirt orders following his return to pro-wrestling a week ago today.

PWT revealed on Instagram that Punk sent everyone pizza from Chicago’s Piece Pizzeria & Brewery this afternoon.

Following Punk's AEW debut on Dynamite last week, the PWT website crashed, but they did big business with Punk setting a new record for the most t-shirts sold in 24 hours and the #1 selling design of all time.