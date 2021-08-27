AEW Dynamite Pulls Match Due To Positive COVID-19 Test

There's no word on who the talent were who tested positive, but both talent were noted to have been fully vaccinated. They both had no symptoms, but AEW had found out about their positive tests before the match was to be announced.

The Wrestling Observer Newsletter stated one match that had been advertised as planned, and was advertised late had to be changed/pulled all together. The reason is that both of the talent tested positive for COVID.

A match has been reportedly pulled from Wednesday's AEW Dynamite taping in Milwaukee due to COVID.

