Tony Khan Says There Are "Many Huge Opponents" For CM Punk
Posted By: Joe West on Aug 27, 2021
Tony Khan was a guest on Busted Open Radio, where he discussed why Christian Cage's comeback to professional wrestling should give fans optimism for CM Punk's similar return.
“Christian Cage, I think is one of the best wrestlers of all time. The way he’s been featured in AEW and the way I’ve promoted him, it’s obvious I feel that way. I believe Christian Cage, in this comeback, has done a lot and can do so much more. It’s not a short-term deal. He’s wrestled every week. He was out for many years. It also sets the stage and hopefully makes people optimistic for the future of CM Punk. When you see how Christian was out for seven years and you see that I featured him and got him in big matches and that AEW has given him a great platform to succeed, but also that this is not a short-term deal. This guy is going to be part of the roster and wrestle. He’s back. When CM Punk says he’s back, this isn’t a BS comeback where the guy is going to do a pay-per-view match and then do six movies and come back every five years. This is the real deal. He’s signed. It’s similar, not in a mainstream story, but similar to us in the world of wrestling in terms of what he’s going to do and how he’s going to deliver and what we expect in terms of him being a super professional guy that we all respect, like with Christian.”
“Every time Christian gets in the ring with a new opponent, it’s very exciting for me. It sets the stage for CM Punk’s comeback. Look at the slate of opponents. He said it in his promo. We’ve delivered in the past and now we’ll deliver to a new audience at a bigger level. CM Punk’s comeback is the biggest thing we’ve ever done and there are so many huge opponents for this guy.”
