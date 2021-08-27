The IIconics 90 Day No Compete Clause Comes To An End, Announce New Team Name

Former WWE superstars Peyton Royce and Billie Kay have officially waited out their 90 day no compete clauses following their release from the company, and are now going by Cassie Lee and Jessie McKay.

The former IIconics are now known as IInspiration, and are currently working out issues with their work visas so they can figure out where they are headed next.

The duo was massively popular before WWE split them up, so it'll be interesting to see if they can carry that momentum into their next pro wrestling endeavor.