AEW All Out Will Air In Select Theaters Across North America

All Elite Wrestling has sent out a press release announcing that this year's All Out event will be available in select theaters across North America.

AEW’S PPV EVENT “ALL OUT” TO AIR IN SELECT THEATRES

IN NORTH AMERICA ON SEPT. 5

— Joe Hand Promotions Creating In-Theatre Experience for Pro-Wrestling Fans –

August 27, 2021 — All Elite Wrestling (AEW), in partnership with Joe Hand Promotions, is bringing its highly anticipated ALL OUT PPV event live to select theatres on Sunday, Sept. 5, beginning at 7 p.m. ET. Participating theatres include Cinemark, AMC, Harkins, Galaxy, Marcus, Emagine, Studio Movie Grill and Cinepolis Luxury Cinemas in the U.S., and Landmark Cinemas in Canada.

Joe Hand Promotions will also ensure that fans enjoy a premium in-theatre experience during the show. To locate a theatre showing ALL OUT, fans can check the Joe Hand Promotions website: https://www.joehandpromotions.com/aew-all-out-theatres

“We’ve had a lot of success bringing the camaraderie and excitement of our pay-per-events to the big screen, and we’re looking forward to delivering another memorable evening next Sunday,” said Tony Khan, CEO, GM and Head of Creative of AEW. “Joe Hand Promotions has been a great partner in delivering top-notch experiences and connecting us with our fans at theatres across North America.”

“We’re excited to give wrestling fans the opportunity to experience ALL OUT in their local theatres through our partnership with AEW,” said Joe Hand, Jr., President of Joe Hand Promotions.

ALL OUT will be live from NOW Arena in the Chicago suburb of Hoffman Estates, Ill., on Sept. 5.

ABOUT JOE HAND PROMOTIONS

Joe Hand Promotions is the leading provider of live content to bars, restaurants, theatres, and other public viewing venues. Joe Hand Promotions has been bringing fan communities together to watch sporting events since 1971. Over its history, Joe Hand Promotions has presented more than 25,000 events to commercial establishments, helping them boost their food and beverage sales, expand their customer base, and increase their late-night revenues.

ABOUT AEW:

Founded by CEO, GM and Head of Creative Tony Khan, AEW is a new professional wrestling league headlined by CM Punk, Cody & Brandi Rhodes, Kenny Omega, The Young Bucks (Matt & Nick Jackson), Chris Jericho, Sting, Hangman Page, Jon Moxley, MJF, Miro, Darby Allin, Hikaru Shida, Dr. Britt Baker, Nyla Rose, Red Velvet, Malakai Black, Andrade El Idolo, Christian Cage, Sammy Guevara, Jungle Boy, Ethan Page, Scorpio Sky, Lance Archer, Orange Cassidy, Brian Cage, Ricky Starks, Lucha Bros., and many

more. For the first time in many years, AEW is offering an alternative to mainstream wrestling, with a roster of world-class talent that is injecting new spirit, freshness and energy into the industry.

“AEW: Dynamite” airs every Wednesday from 8-10 p.m. ET on TNT and attracts the youngest wrestling audience on television. The new fight-forward show “AEW: Rampage” airs every Friday from 10-11 p.m. ET. AEW’s multi-platform content also includes “AEW Dark” and “AEW Dark: Elevation,” two weekly professional wrestling YouTube series, “Being the Elite,” a weekly behind-the-scenes YouTube series, and “AEW Unrestricted,” a weekly podcast series. For more info, check out Twitter.com/AEW; Instagram.com/AllEliteWrestling; YouTube.com/AEW; Facebook.com/AllEliteWrestling.