Stephanie McMahon Sends E-Mail To Media Outlets About SummerSlam Success
Posted By: Joe West on Aug 27, 2021
Stephanie McMahon sent out an email to various media outlets about the success of SummerSlam 2021.
Good morning,
This past weekend, WWE held our biggest event of 2021, SummerSlam, emanating from Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas with a record-breaking crowd of over 51,000 fans. More people watched Saturday’s event live across Peacock and WWE Network than any other SummerSlam in our company’s history, marking a 55% increase over 2020. SummerSlam also trended #1 worldwide, ahead of Pacquiao vs. Ugas and NFL preseason football.
Leading up to the event new multi-year partnership announcements were made, bringing WWE together with Spotify, Bill Simmons and The Ringer to launch an exclusive audio network, and MLB to offer sports fans team-inspired WWE Championship replica titles and accessories. In addition, WWE partnered with Bitski to drop WWE’s second edition of NFTs inspired by WWE Superstar John Cena.
Thank you to our friends and partners who made this success possible, please see below/attached for more details.
-Steph
Attached was an infographic with more details about SummerSlam's success.
