Darby Allin and CM Punk Segment Confirmed For Tonight's Rampage
Posted By: Joe West on Aug 27, 2021
All Elite Wrestling has confirmed a segment for tonight's episode of AEW Rampage.
Amidst all the hype going into All Out on September 5th, we will hear from both CM Punk and Darby Allin as they prepare for their match against each other. Below is the announcement from the official AEW Twitter account.
