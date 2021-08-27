Darby Allin and CM Punk Segment Confirmed For Tonight's Rampage

What do you think will happen tonight?

TONIGHT on #AEWRampage at 10/9c on @tntdrama , we’ll hear comments from @CMPunk and @DarbyAllin ahead of their collision at #AEWAllOut Sept. 5 on Pay-Per-View! pic.twitter.com/MLNGA5RYDs

Amidst all the hype going into All Out on September 5th, we will hear from both CM Punk and Darby Allin as they prepare for their match against each other. Below is the announcement from the official AEW Twitter account.

All Elite Wrestling has confirmed a segment for tonight's episode of AEW Rampage.

