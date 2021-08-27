Paul Wight Confident Match With Shaq Will Happen In AEW

In an appearance on Insight With Chris Van Vliet, AEW wrestler and announcer Paul Wight discussed a number of topics including addressing if his long-awaited match with Shaquille O’Neil will take place. Wight believes the match is more possible than ever in AEW.

Here is what he said:

"I think that will happen now because there is not as much red tape,” Wight said. “He’s already competed with Cody Rhodes. It was him and Jade Cargill vs. Cody Rhodes and Red Velvet. That was an incredible showing for Shaq, so hopefully we’ll be able to cut some more red tape and make it happen. He’s been hitting the gym lately, Shaq is pretty big right now. He’s huge Shaq, that’s the best way of looking at it. I think he is nervous about me so he is putting on a bit of size. Whereas I am ‘Tall Paul’ the car salesman."