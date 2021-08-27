TNT Touts This Week’s AEW Dynamite Viewership

WARNING:We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
TNT’s “AEW: DYNAMITE” Draws Largest Audience Since Premiere As Wednesday’s #1 Cable Program Last night’s episode of “AEW: Dynamite” on TNT drew in its largest audience in P18-49 since the 2019 premiere, making it Wednesday’s #1 cable program. See highlights below:
Week 98 of “AEW: Dynamite” was up 39% vs. last week
* Largest P18-49 delivery for “AEW: Dynamite” since the series premiere in 2019 * Ranked #1 on cable for Wednesday in P18-49 * Up +39% vs. prior week in P18-49 and +20% in total viewers
On top of CM Punk’s first appearance on “AEW: Dynamite,” the episode featured Darby Allin, Jon Moxley and Eddie Kingston defeating The Wingmen in a Trios Tag Team Match, Orange Cassidy defeating Matt Hardy, the Lucha Bros. defeating the Varsity Blonds in the AEW World Tag Team Championship Eliminator Tournament Semi-Final, Jamie Hayter defeating Red Velvet, and Malakai Black destroying Brock Anderson. Chris Jericho announced he will put his in-ring career on the line in a match with MJF at ALL OUT with the stipulation Jericho will never wrestle in AEW again if he loses.
Founded by CEO, GM and Head of Creative Tony Khan, AEW is a new professional wrestling league headlined by CM Punk, Cody & Brandi Rhodes, Kenny Omega, The Young Bucks (Matt & Nick Jackson), Chris Jericho, Sting, Hangman Page, Jon Moxley, MJF, Miro, Darby Allin, Hikaru Shida, Dr. Britt Baker, Nyla Rose, Red Velvet, Malakai Black, Andrade El Idolo, Christian Cage, Sammy Guevara, Jungle Boy, Ethan Page, Scorpio Sky, Lance Archer, Orange Cassidy, Brian Cage, Ricky Starks, Lucha Bros., and many more. For the first time in many years, AEW is offering an alternative to mainstream wrestling, with a roster of world-class talent that is injecting new spirit, freshness and energy into the industry.
“AEW: Dynamite” airs every Wednesday from 8-10 p.m. ET on TNT and attracts the youngest wrestling audience on television. The new fight-forward show “AEW: Rampage” airs every Friday from 10-11 p.m. ET. AEW’s multi-platform content also includes “AEW Dark” and “AEW Dark: Elevation,” two weekly professional wrestling YouTube series, “Being the Elite,” a weekly behind-the-scenes YouTube series, and “AEW Unrestricted,” a weekly podcast series. For more info, check out Twitter.com/AEW; Instagram.com/AllEliteWrestling; YouTube.com/AEW;Facebook.com/AllEliteWrestling.
Aug 27 - IMPACT Wrestling has announced four matches, including an X-Division title open challenge, for next week’s episode. The following will air next Thursday on AXS TV: - X Division Champions[...]
WWE Files For Four New Trademarks WWE has recently filed for four new trademarks on August 23, 2021. Fightful reveals that the company has filed for WWE Brawl and WWE Universe for video game purposes, Extreme Rules for apparel, and [...]
Matt Hardy Shares High Praise For Adam Cole Despite WWE's reported attempts at re-signing Adam Cole to a contract, today is the day that his contract expires with the company. There are many rumors about where Cole could wind up next, with the [...]
Aug 26 - CM Punk continues to pull in viewers for AEW. The live viewership for Wednesday's episode drew 1.172 million viewers, which is up from the 975,000 viewers the show previously drew last week. This was[...]
Brock Lesnar Reportedly Has Turned Babyface Brock Lesnar's return at SummerSlam this past Saturday was something that got WWE fans buzzing quite a bit, where he confronted WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns and delivered several suplexes to Jo[...]
Aug 26 - Patrick Gilmore, the executive producer of the WWE 2K games, has stated that the 2K19 and 2K20 servers will remain active all the way through the launch of WWE 2K22. I've heard some concerns about [...]
Aug 26 - Hugo Savinovich was recently interviewed by The Two Man Power Trip of Wrestling podcast, where he discussed the highly controversial Saudi Arabia incident where many in WWE were held hostage and stopp[...]
Aug 26 - The next Chris Jericho cruise is set to kick off on October 21st of 2021 and run until October 25th, traveling from Miami to the Grand Bahama Island. Several All Elite Wrestling stars have been annou[...]
Aug 26 - Current AAA announcer and former WWE commentator Hugo Savinovich was recently interviewed on the Two Man Power Trip of Wrestling podcast, where he spoke about Vince McMahon. “He goes by his i[...]
Aug 26 - Following his exit from WWE, TJ Perkins updated his look by getting tattoos. TJP appeared on the Wrestling Perspective Podcast to discuss his full sleeves. "A lot of people thought I got fired over[...]
Have You Noticed CM Punk Teasing On His Sneakers!? We reported last night during AEW Dynamite that CM Punk seemingly confirmed former WWE Superstar Daniel Bryan (Bryan Danielson) will be joining AEW, following the broadcast he also posted a photo on h[...]
Aug 26 - During an interview on the Le Batard & Friends – South Beach Sessions podcast, AEW President Tony Khan discussed his thoughts on why WWE has released so many Superstars over the last year. [...]
Aug 26 - During his recent podcast, former WWE star Gangrel talked about Edge's recent throwback to The Brood on SmackDown and the 2021 SummerSlam pay-per-view. Gangrel enjoyed the segments but also revealed [...]
Aug 26 - New Japan Pro Wrestling has announced a number of matches for their September 25 & 26 NJPW STRONG event, 'Autumn Attack' which will take place at the Curtis Culwell Center in Dallas Fort Worth Tex[...]
Aug 26 - WWE Hall of Famer Kurt Angle has announced the release of a brand new custom sneaker designed by him and Garrixonstudo. The design is inspired by his Olympic and pro-wrestling career. The sneaker are[...]
R-Truth Slams CM Punk Over Past Comments R-Truth seems to have some beef with CM Punk. A fan posted a video clip to TikTok of Punk on Colt Cabana’s podcast, in which he said that WWE booking himself and Triple H to lose to R-Truth and[...]
SPOILERS For This Week’s AEW Rampage (8/27) AEW taped this week’s episode of AEW Rampage after Wednesday'ss Dynamite. Check out the results below, courtesy of Wrestling Inc. Milwaukee Bucks player Giannis Antetokounmpo was presented an A[...]
IMPACT Wrestling Really Want To Sign Bray Wyatt Bray Wyatt joining All Elite Wrestling has been the leading speculation since his WWE Release. However, Wyatt, real name Windham Rotunda could end up signing with IMPACT wrestling as they are making [...]
Could This Be Adam Cole’s Final WWE Appearance? Adam Cole is scheduled to make at least one more appearance for WWE before his short-term contract expires on Friday. Cole and Johnny Gargano have been announced for the WWE and Mattel live product r[...]
AEW Dynamite Quick Results (8/25) AEW Dynamite Results: Wednesday, August 25, 2021 - Orange Cassidy def. Matt Hardy - Lucha Bros (Penta El Zero Miedo & Rey Fénix) defeated Varsity Blonds (Griff Garrison & Brian Pillma[...]
