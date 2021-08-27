Top Moments From This Week's IMPACT Wrestling - Ace Austin Confronts Christian Cage

- During Thursday's IMPACT Wrestling on AXS TV, Mickie James delivered a promo about Deonna Purrazzo and Melina’s Knockouts Championship Match for NWA EmPowerrr and then got jumped by Purrazzo. Melina then came out to make the save while Trey Miguel took out Matt Rehwoldt.

- Also during the broadcast, Moose got revenge on Sami Callihan, but Eddie Edwards cut that short. Moose attacked Callihan after he lost to Chris Sabin, getting revenge for Callihan’s chair shot at IMPACT Emergence. Edwards then stopped Sami from getting attacked with a baseball bat and later in the show when Callihan told him he was just making sure they were even after Callihan made the save for him last week.

- Finally, Ace Austin was involved with a face-off with IMPACT World Champion Christian Cage on this week’s IMPACT Wrestling. Ace will be competing for the IMPACT Championship against Cage at Victory Road. He delivered a promo which you can watch below.