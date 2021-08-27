Please enable JavaScript to view recent forum posts and cloud tags.

- X Division Championship Open Challenge: Josh Alexander vs. Any Former X Division Champion - Ace Austin vs. Tommy Dreamer If Dreamer wins he gets added to the World Title Match at Victory Road - Rohit Raju & Shera vs. Matt Cardona & Chelsea Green - The Influence vs. Taylor Wilde, Rachael Ellering, & Jordynne Grace

The following will air next Thursday on AXS TV:

IMPACT Wrestling has announced four matches, including an X-Division title open challenge, for next week’s episode.

» More News From This Feed

Paul Wight Confident Match With Shaq Will Happen In AEW

In an appearance on Insight With Chris Van Vliet, AEW wrestler and announcer Paul Wight discussed a number of topics including addressing if his [...] Aug 27 - In an appearance on Insight With Chris Van Vliet, AEW wrestler and announcer Paul Wight discussed a number of topics including addressing if his [...]

TNT Touts This Week’s AEW Dynamite Viewership

TNT issued the following: TNT’s “AEW: DYNAMITE” Draws Largest Audience Since Premiere As Wednesday’s #1 Cable ProgramLast nig[...] Aug 27 - TNT issued the following: TNT’s “AEW: DYNAMITE” Draws Largest Audience Since Premiere As Wednesday’s #1 Cable ProgramLast nig[...]

Top Moments From This Week's IMPACT Wrestling - Ace Austin Confronts Christian Cage

- During Thursday's IMPACT Wrestling on AXS TV, Mickie James delivered a promo about Deonna Purrazzo and Melina’s Knockouts Champion[...] Aug 27 - - During Thursday's IMPACT Wrestling on AXS TV, Mickie James delivered a promo about Deonna Purrazzo and Melina’s Knockouts Champion[...]

X-Division Open Challenge and More Announced For Next Week’s IMPACT Wrestling

IMPACT Wrestling has announced four matches, including an X-Division title open challenge, for next week’s episode. The following will ai[...] Aug 27 - IMPACT Wrestling has announced four matches, including an X-Division title open challenge, for next week’s episode. The following will ai[...]

WWE Files For Four New Trademarks

WWE has recently filed for four new trademarks on August 23, 2021. Fightful reveals that the company has filed for WWE Brawl and WWE Universe for vi[...] Aug 27 - WWE has recently filed for four new trademarks on August 23, 2021. Fightful reveals that the company has filed for WWE Brawl and WWE Universe for vi[...]

Matt Hardy Shares High Praise For Adam Cole

Despite WWE's reported attempts at re-signing Adam Cole to a contract, today is the day that his contract expires with the company. There are many rum[...] Aug 27 - Despite WWE's reported attempts at re-signing Adam Cole to a contract, today is the day that his contract expires with the company. There are many rum[...]

AEW Dynamite Draws 1.17 Million Viewers For CM Punk's Debut

CM Punk continues to pull in viewers for AEW. The live viewership for Wednesday's episode drew 1.172 million viewers, which is up from the 975,000 vi[...] Aug 26 - CM Punk continues to pull in viewers for AEW. The live viewership for Wednesday's episode drew 1.172 million viewers, which is up from the 975,000 vi[...]

Brock Lesnar Reportedly Has Turned Babyface

Brock Lesnar's return at SummerSlam this past Saturday was something that got WWE fans buzzing quite a bit, where he confronted WWE Universal Champion[...] Aug 26 - Brock Lesnar's return at SummerSlam this past Saturday was something that got WWE fans buzzing quite a bit, where he confronted WWE Universal Champion[...]

Ilja Dragunov Says He Plans To Carry WWE NXT UK On His Shoulders

After winning the WWE NXT UK Championship, Ilja Dragunov participated in a media call and was asked if he has any plans on going to Raw or SmackDown. [...] Aug 26 - After winning the WWE NXT UK Championship, Ilja Dragunov participated in a media call and was asked if he has any plans on going to Raw or SmackDown. [...]

WWE 2K19 and 2K20 Servers Will Remain Online Through Release Of WWE 2K22

Patrick Gilmore, the executive producer of the WWE 2K games, has stated that the 2K19 and 2K20 servers will remain active all the way through the laun[...] Aug 26 - Patrick Gilmore, the executive producer of the WWE 2K games, has stated that the 2K19 and 2K20 servers will remain active all the way through the laun[...]

Hugo Savinovich On WWE/Saudi Arabia Hostage Situation

Hugo Savinovich was recently interviewed by The Two Man Power Trip of Wrestling podcast, where he discussed the highly controversial Saudi Arabia inci[...] Aug 26 - Hugo Savinovich was recently interviewed by The Two Man Power Trip of Wrestling podcast, where he discussed the highly controversial Saudi Arabia inci[...]

Several AEW Wrestlers Announced For Chris Jericho Cruise in October

The next Chris Jericho cruise is set to kick off on October 21st of 2021 and run until October 25th, traveling from Miami to the Grand Bahama Island. [...] Aug 26 - The next Chris Jericho cruise is set to kick off on October 21st of 2021 and run until October 25th, traveling from Miami to the Grand Bahama Island. [...]

Hugo Savinovich on Vince McMahon: "He's a very nice guy."

Current AAA announcer and former WWE commentator Hugo Savinovich was recently interviewed on the Two Man Power Trip of Wrestling podcast, where he spo[...] Aug 26 - Current AAA announcer and former WWE commentator Hugo Savinovich was recently interviewed on the Two Man Power Trip of Wrestling podcast, where he spo[...]

TJP Says Randy Orton Told HIm To Get All Of His Tattoos As Fast As Possible

Following his exit from WWE, TJ Perkins updated his look by getting tattoos. TJP appeared on the Wrestling Perspective Podcast to discuss his full sle[...] Aug 26 - Following his exit from WWE, TJ Perkins updated his look by getting tattoos. TJP appeared on the Wrestling Perspective Podcast to discuss his full sle[...]

Have You Noticed CM Punk Teasing On His Sneakers!?

We reported last night during AEW Dynamite that CM Punk seemingly confirmed former WWE Superstar Daniel Bryan (Bryan Danielson) will be joining AEW, f[...] Aug 26 - We reported last night during AEW Dynamite that CM Punk seemingly confirmed former WWE Superstar Daniel Bryan (Bryan Danielson) will be joining AEW, f[...]

Tony Khan Discusses Why WWE Released So Many Superstars

During an interview on the Le Batard & Friends – South Beach Sessions podcast, AEW President Tony Khan discussed his thoughts on why WWE has[...] Aug 26 - During an interview on the Le Batard & Friends – South Beach Sessions podcast, AEW President Tony Khan discussed his thoughts on why WWE has[...]

WWE Hall of Famer Criticizes How Bianca Belair Lost SmackDown Women's Title

During the most recent episode of the Pro Wrestling 4 Life podcast, WWE Hall of Famer Sean “X-Pac” Waltman discussed Bianca Belair droppin[...] Aug 26 - During the most recent episode of the Pro Wrestling 4 Life podcast, WWE Hall of Famer Sean “X-Pac” Waltman discussed Bianca Belair droppin[...]

Gangrel Lost An AEW Opportunity Because of Edge’s Brood Tribute

During his recent podcast, former WWE star Gangrel talked about Edge's recent throwback to The Brood on SmackDown and the 2021 SummerSlam pay-per-view[...] Aug 26 - During his recent podcast, former WWE star Gangrel talked about Edge's recent throwback to The Brood on SmackDown and the 2021 SummerSlam pay-per-view[...]

Matches Announced For Both Nights Of NJPW STRONG Autumn Attack

New Japan Pro Wrestling has announced a number of matches for their September 25 & 26 NJPW STRONG event, 'Autumn Attack' which will take place at [...] Aug 26 - New Japan Pro Wrestling has announced a number of matches for their September 25 & 26 NJPW STRONG event, 'Autumn Attack' which will take place at [...]

Kurt Angle Announces Release Of Custom Sneakers Inspired By His Career

WWE Hall of Famer Kurt Angle has announced the release of a brand new custom sneaker designed by him and Garrixonstudo. The design is inspired by his [...] Aug 26 - WWE Hall of Famer Kurt Angle has announced the release of a brand new custom sneaker designed by him and Garrixonstudo. The design is inspired by his [...]

R-Truth Slams CM Punk Over Past Comments

R-Truth seems to have some beef with CM Punk. A fan posted a video clip to TikTok of Punk on Colt Cabana’s podcast, in which he said that WWE b[...] Aug 26 - R-Truth seems to have some beef with CM Punk. A fan posted a video clip to TikTok of Punk on Colt Cabana’s podcast, in which he said that WWE b[...]

SPOILERS For This Week’s AEW Rampage (8/27)

AEW taped this week’s episode of AEW Rampage after Wednesday'ss Dynamite. Check out the results below, courtesy of Wrestling Inc. Milwaukee Buc[...] Aug 26 - AEW taped this week’s episode of AEW Rampage after Wednesday'ss Dynamite. Check out the results below, courtesy of Wrestling Inc. Milwaukee Buc[...]

IMPACT Wrestling Really Want To Sign Bray Wyatt

Bray Wyatt joining All Elite Wrestling has been the leading speculation since his WWE Release. However, Wyatt, real name Windham Rotunda could end up[...] Aug 26 - Bray Wyatt joining All Elite Wrestling has been the leading speculation since his WWE Release. However, Wyatt, real name Windham Rotunda could end up[...]

Could This Be Adam Cole’s Final WWE Appearance?

Adam Cole is scheduled to make at least one more appearance for WWE before his short-term contract expires on Friday. Cole and Johnny Gargano have be[...] Aug 25 - Adam Cole is scheduled to make at least one more appearance for WWE before his short-term contract expires on Friday. Cole and Johnny Gargano have be[...]