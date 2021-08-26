AEW Dynamite Draws 1.17 Million Viewers For CM Punk's Debut

CM Punk continues to pull in viewers for AEW.

The live viewership for Wednesday's episode drew 1.172 million viewers, which is up from the 975,000 viewers the show previously drew last week. This was the best viewership since April 14, 2021.

In terms of the key 18-49 demographic, the show scored 0.48, which is up from the 0.35 last week. This was the second-highest demo rating since Dynamite launched in October of 2019.

Dynamite ranked #1 in the top 150 shows on cable for the night, up from the #4 ranking last week.

