Brock Lesnar Reportedly Has Turned Babyface

Brock Lesnar's return at SummerSlam this past Saturday was something that got WWE fans buzzing quite a bit, where he confronted WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns and delivered several suplexes to John Cena after the show went off the air.

PWInsider is reporting that Brock Lesnar is actually now a babyface, considering he will be going up against the heel Reigns in the next installment of their storied feud.