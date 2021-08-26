Please enable JavaScript to view recent forum posts and cloud tags.

Our marketing and community teams are 1000% supportive of our development focus. No promises, but we're talking about ways to share more about our progress to keep you all in the loop, so you won't have to wait until next year to learn more.

Just reassuring everyone that we're going to continue to support online services for WWE2K20 and WWE2K19 through the WWE2K22 release in March! Road to Glory and MyPlayer PPV Tower in WWE2K20 will sunset September 26. In-game messaging is automated, and may be incorrect...

I've heard some concerns about WWE2K22 going quiet until January. The challenge is that creating updates like the #SummerSlam trailer requires support from development, and we're trying to stay completely focused on making you the best game possible.

Patrick Gilmore, the executive producer of the WWE 2K games, has stated that the 2K19 and 2K20 servers will remain active all the way through the launch of WWE 2K22.

» More News From This Feed

WWE 2K19 and 2K20 Servers Will Remain Online Through Release Of WWE 2K22

Patrick Gilmore, the executive producer of the WWE 2K games, has stated that the 2K19 and 2K20 servers will remain active all the way through the laun[...] Aug 26 - Patrick Gilmore, the executive producer of the WWE 2K games, has stated that the 2K19 and 2K20 servers will remain active all the way through the laun[...]

Hugo Savinovich On WWE/Saudi Arabia Hostage Situation

Hugo Savinovich was recently interviewed by The Two Man Power Trip of Wrestling podcast, where he discussed the highly controversial Saudi Arabia inci[...] Aug 26 - Hugo Savinovich was recently interviewed by The Two Man Power Trip of Wrestling podcast, where he discussed the highly controversial Saudi Arabia inci[...]

Several AEW Wrestlers Announced For Chris Jericho Cruise in October

The next Chris Jericho cruise is set to kick off on October 21st of 2021 and run until October 25th, traveling from Miami to the Grand Bahama Island. [...] Aug 26 - The next Chris Jericho cruise is set to kick off on October 21st of 2021 and run until October 25th, traveling from Miami to the Grand Bahama Island. [...]

Hugo Savinovich on Vince McMahon: "He's a very nice guy."

Current AAA announcer and former WWE commentator Hugo Savinovich was recently interviewed on the Two Man Power Trip of Wrestling podcast, where he spo[...] Aug 26 - Current AAA announcer and former WWE commentator Hugo Savinovich was recently interviewed on the Two Man Power Trip of Wrestling podcast, where he spo[...]

TJP Says Randy Orton Told HIm To Get All Of His Tattoos As Fast As Possible

Following his exit from WWE, TJ Perkins updated his look by getting tattoos. TJP appeared on the Wrestling Perspective Podcast to discuss his full sle[...] Aug 26 - Following his exit from WWE, TJ Perkins updated his look by getting tattoos. TJP appeared on the Wrestling Perspective Podcast to discuss his full sle[...]

Have You Noticed CM Punk Teasing On His Sneakers!?

We reported last night during AEW Dynamite that CM Punk seemingly confirmed former WWE Superstar Daniel Bryan (Bryan Danielson) will be joining AEW, f[...] Aug 26 - We reported last night during AEW Dynamite that CM Punk seemingly confirmed former WWE Superstar Daniel Bryan (Bryan Danielson) will be joining AEW, f[...]

Tony Khan Discusses Why WWE Released So Many Superstars

During an interview on the Le Batard & Friends – South Beach Sessions podcast, AEW President Tony Khan discussed his thoughts on why WWE has[...] Aug 26 - During an interview on the Le Batard & Friends – South Beach Sessions podcast, AEW President Tony Khan discussed his thoughts on why WWE has[...]

WWE Hall of Famer Criticizes How Bianca Belair Lost SmackDown Women's Title

During the most recent episode of the Pro Wrestling 4 Life podcast, WWE Hall of Famer Sean “X-Pac” Waltman discussed Bianca Belair droppin[...] Aug 26 - During the most recent episode of the Pro Wrestling 4 Life podcast, WWE Hall of Famer Sean “X-Pac” Waltman discussed Bianca Belair droppin[...]

Gangrel Lost An AEW Opportunity Because of Edge’s Brood Tribute

During his recent podcast, former WWE star Gangrel talked about Edge's recent throwback to The Brood on SmackDown and the 2021 SummerSlam pay-per-view[...] Aug 26 - During his recent podcast, former WWE star Gangrel talked about Edge's recent throwback to The Brood on SmackDown and the 2021 SummerSlam pay-per-view[...]

Matches Announced For Both Nights Of NJPW STRONG Autumn Attack

New Japan Pro Wrestling has announced a number of matches for their September 25 & 26 NJPW STRONG event, 'Autumn Attack' which will take place at [...] Aug 26 - New Japan Pro Wrestling has announced a number of matches for their September 25 & 26 NJPW STRONG event, 'Autumn Attack' which will take place at [...]

Kurt Angle Announces Release Of Custom Sneakers Inspired By His Career

WWE Hall of Famer Kurt Angle has announced the release of a brand new custom sneaker designed by him and Garrixonstudo. The design is inspired by his [...] Aug 26 - WWE Hall of Famer Kurt Angle has announced the release of a brand new custom sneaker designed by him and Garrixonstudo. The design is inspired by his [...]

R-Truth Slams CM Punk Over Past Comments

R-Truth seems to have some beef with CM Punk. A fan posted a video clip to TikTok of Punk on Colt Cabana’s podcast, in which he said that WWE b[...] Aug 26 - R-Truth seems to have some beef with CM Punk. A fan posted a video clip to TikTok of Punk on Colt Cabana’s podcast, in which he said that WWE b[...]

SPOILERS For This Week’s AEW Rampage (8/27)

AEW taped this week’s episode of AEW Rampage after Wednesday'ss Dynamite. Check out the results below, courtesy of Wrestling Inc. Milwaukee Buc[...] Aug 26 - AEW taped this week’s episode of AEW Rampage after Wednesday'ss Dynamite. Check out the results below, courtesy of Wrestling Inc. Milwaukee Buc[...]

IMPACT Wrestling Really Want To Sign Bray Wyatt

Bray Wyatt joining All Elite Wrestling has been the leading speculation since his WWE Release. However, Wyatt, real name Windham Rotunda could end up[...] Aug 26 - Bray Wyatt joining All Elite Wrestling has been the leading speculation since his WWE Release. However, Wyatt, real name Windham Rotunda could end up[...]

Could This Be Adam Cole’s Final WWE Appearance?

Adam Cole is scheduled to make at least one more appearance for WWE before his short-term contract expires on Friday. Cole and Johnny Gargano have be[...] Aug 25 - Adam Cole is scheduled to make at least one more appearance for WWE before his short-term contract expires on Friday. Cole and Johnny Gargano have be[...]

AEW Dynamite Quick Results (8/25)

AEW Dynamite Results: Wednesday, August 25, 2021 - Orange Cassidy def. Matt Hardy - Lucha Bros (Penta El Zero Miedo & Rey Fénix) defeated[...] Aug 25 - AEW Dynamite Results: Wednesday, August 25, 2021 - Orange Cassidy def. Matt Hardy - Lucha Bros (Penta El Zero Miedo & Rey Fénix) defeated[...]

Ric Flair Takes Issue With CM Punk During AEW Dynamite

Ric Flair was watching tonight's AEW Dynamite on TNT and he's taken issue with CM Punk. During tonight’s AEW Dynamite broadcast, Flair twe[...] Aug 25 - Ric Flair was watching tonight's AEW Dynamite on TNT and he's taken issue with CM Punk. During tonight’s AEW Dynamite broadcast, Flair twe[...]

CM Punk Drops Another Bryan Danielson To AEW Teaser Following Dynamite

If the CM Punk to AEW teasers we're not enough, we've got a whole lot more coming with the rumors of Bryan Danielson, aka former WWE Superstar Daniel [...] Aug 25 - If the CM Punk to AEW teasers we're not enough, we've got a whole lot more coming with the rumors of Bryan Danielson, aka former WWE Superstar Daniel [...]

Jon Moxley's AEW All Out 2021 Opponent Revealed, Updated Card

During a backstage segment, Jon Moxley revealed that he will be facing Satoshi Kojima at the All Out 2021 pay-per-view on September 5. Below is the u[...] Aug 25 - During a backstage segment, Jon Moxley revealed that he will be facing Satoshi Kojima at the All Out 2021 pay-per-view on September 5. Below is the u[...]

Three Matches Announced For Friday's AEW Rampage

AEW has announced the following matches for Friday’s edition of Rampage on TNT. - The Bunny vs. Tay Conti- Jurassic Express vs. The Lucha Bros [...] Aug 25 - AEW has announced the following matches for Friday’s edition of Rampage on TNT. - The Bunny vs. Tay Conti- Jurassic Express vs. The Lucha Bros [...]

Cash Wheeler Reveals Nasty Injury He Suffered On AEW Dynamite Left Him With Nerve Damage

During AEW’s Fight For The Fallen edition of Dynamite a few weeks ago Cash Wheeler of FTR suffered a really nasty freak injury. Wheeler suffere[...] Aug 25 - During AEW’s Fight For The Fallen edition of Dynamite a few weeks ago Cash Wheeler of FTR suffered a really nasty freak injury. Wheeler suffere[...]

More Entrants Confirmed For Women's Casino Battle Royale at AEW All Out 2021

On Dynamite on Wednesday night, it was announced that Tay Conti and The Bunny from the Hardy family have been confirmed for the Women's Casino Battle [...] Aug 25 - On Dynamite on Wednesday night, it was announced that Tay Conti and The Bunny from the Hardy family have been confirmed for the Women's Casino Battle [...]

CM Punk Seemingly Confirms Bryan Danielson Is Joining AEW

During tonight's AEW Dynamite Tony Schiavone interviewed CM Punk who made his first appearance on Dynamite. What Punk had to say was largely of the s[...] Aug 25 - During tonight's AEW Dynamite Tony Schiavone interviewed CM Punk who made his first appearance on Dynamite. What Punk had to say was largely of the s[...]

Women's World Championship Match Set For AEW All Out 2021

Britt Baker will defend her AEW Women’s Championship against Kris Statlander at AEW All Out 2021 on September 5, 2021. Excalibur announced on A[...] Aug 25 - Britt Baker will defend her AEW Women’s Championship against Kris Statlander at AEW All Out 2021 on September 5, 2021. Excalibur announced on A[...]