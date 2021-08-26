WARNING:We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
WWE 2K19 and 2K20 Servers Will Remain Online Through Release Of WWE 2K22
Posted By: Joe West on Aug 26, 2021
Patrick Gilmore, the executive producer of the WWE 2K games, has stated that the 2K19 and 2K20 servers will remain active all the way through the launch of WWE 2K22.
I've heard some concerns about WWE2K22 going quiet until January. The challenge is that creating updates like the #SummerSlam trailer requires support from development, and we're trying to stay completely focused on making you the best game possible.
Just reassuring everyone that we're going to continue to support online services for WWE2K20 and WWE2K19 through the WWE2K22 release in March! Road to Glory and MyPlayer PPV Tower in WWE2K20 will sunset September 26. In-game messaging is automated, and may be incorrect...
Our marketing and community teams are 1000% supportive of our development focus. No promises, but we're talking about ways to share more about our progress to keep you all in the loop, so you won't have to wait until next year to learn more.