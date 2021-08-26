Hugo Savinovich On WWE/Saudi Arabia Hostage Situation

Hugo Savinovich was recently interviewed by The Two Man Power Trip of Wrestling podcast, where he discussed the highly controversial Saudi Arabia incident where many in WWE were held hostage and stopped from returning to the United States.

“The whole problem was that they finally had to do a settlement of 39 million dollars. Their main lawyer wanted to destroy my reputation saying that all I wanted to do was get hits from the people and my pages. I do have Lucha Libre online, between Facebook, Youtube, Twitter, and Instagram, we have over 1,100.000 followers. We have reached sometimes like 30 million in a period of time, but we don’t draw you in so when you hit, we get money.

We are in the business of creating this atmosphere as any other people who produce contents for communication sites. We do see the bigger site of where we are going, but at the time, it wasn’t like the lawyer described it. I said, ‘This came from WWE.’ Some of the wrestlers and their wives were talking. I said, ‘Right now, if you really look at it, it’s not like that country has a big reputation of honesty.’

They had come through that murder of its own citizen at the Embassy in Turkey. I said, ‘I don’t know if this will stand in a court case because in a kingdom if the king says the sky is red, you’re going to have to say the sky is red.’ My whole point is I didn’t invent it. That’s what I was told. I was not using this to get any money. I did not charge anybody any money to do interviews. To me, they hurt my feelings. I was going through depression and anxiety. I had lost my wife. I was under treatment. For me to do something like that with people that I really love, because they were my family for over 17 years, that is not me. Every time they try to say that I’m wrong, I prove them wrong. Finally, they settled a deal for 39 million dollars, and that’s it.”