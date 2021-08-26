Several AEW Wrestlers Announced For Chris Jericho Cruise in October

Excited to announce that @realbrittbaker , @orangecassidy , @frankiekazarian , @facdaniels , and @ColtCabana have been added to our incredible wrestling lineup! More additions to come SOON - stay tuned! #JerichoCruise pic.twitter.com/pZVu99XNL8

AEW has already announced there will be a special Saturday Night Dynamite on October 23rd, with the plan being to have a separation of the roster in order to let some talent do the cruise and have other do the TV show.

Several All Elite Wrestling stars have been announced for the cruise. They are Britt Baker, Orange Cassidy, Christopher Daniels, Frankie Kazarian and Colt Cabana.

The next Chris Jericho cruise is set to kick off on October 21st of 2021 and run until October 25th, traveling from Miami to the Grand Bahama Island.

AEW Dynamite Quick Results (8/25)

AEW Dynamite Results: Wednesday, August 25, 2021 - Orange Cassidy def. Matt Hardy - Lucha Bros (Penta El Zero Miedo & Rey Fénix) defeated Varsity Blonds (Griff Garrison & Brian Pillma[...] Aug 25 - AEW Dynamite Results: Wednesday, August 25, 2021 - Orange Cassidy def. Matt Hardy - Lucha Bros (Penta El Zero Miedo & Rey Fénix) defeated Varsity Blonds (Griff Garrison & Brian Pillma[...]

Ric Flair Takes Issue With CM Punk During AEW Dynamite

Ric Flair was watching tonight's AEW Dynamite on TNT and he's taken issue with CM Punk. During tonight’s AEW Dynamite broadcast, Flair tweeted Punk, saying they need to talk over his "Best[...] Aug 25 - Ric Flair was watching tonight's AEW Dynamite on TNT and he's taken issue with CM Punk. During tonight’s AEW Dynamite broadcast, Flair tweeted Punk, saying they need to talk over his "Best[...]

CM Punk Drops Another Bryan Danielson To AEW Teaser Following Dynamite

If the CM Punk to AEW teasers we're not enough, we've got a whole lot more coming with the rumors of Bryan Danielson, aka former WWE Superstar Daniel Bryan joining All Elite Wrestling. During Wednesd[...] Aug 25 - If the CM Punk to AEW teasers we're not enough, we've got a whole lot more coming with the rumors of Bryan Danielson, aka former WWE Superstar Daniel Bryan joining All Elite Wrestling. During Wednesd[...]

Jon Moxley's AEW All Out 2021 Opponent Revealed, Updated Card

During a backstage segment, Jon Moxley revealed that he will be facing Satoshi Kojima at the All Out 2021 pay-per-view on September 5. Below is the updated card for AEW All Out: AEW World Championsh[...] Aug 25 - During a backstage segment, Jon Moxley revealed that he will be facing Satoshi Kojima at the All Out 2021 pay-per-view on September 5. Below is the updated card for AEW All Out: AEW World Championsh[...]

Three Matches Announced For Friday's AEW Rampage

AEW has announced the following matches for Friday’s edition of Rampage on TNT. - The Bunny vs. Tay Conti- Jurassic Express vs. The Lucha Bros winners face the Young Bucks at ALL OUT- Kenny Ome[...] Aug 25 - AEW has announced the following matches for Friday’s edition of Rampage on TNT. - The Bunny vs. Tay Conti- Jurassic Express vs. The Lucha Bros winners face the Young Bucks at ALL OUT- Kenny Ome[...]

Cash Wheeler Reveals Nasty Injury He Suffered On AEW Dynamite Left Him With Nerve Damage

During AEW’s Fight For The Fallen edition of Dynamite a few weeks ago Cash Wheeler of FTR suffered a really nasty freak injury. Wheeler suffered a significant laceration to his right forearm du[...] Aug 25 - During AEW’s Fight For The Fallen edition of Dynamite a few weeks ago Cash Wheeler of FTR suffered a really nasty freak injury. Wheeler suffered a significant laceration to his right forearm du[...]

More Entrants Confirmed For Women's Casino Battle Royale at AEW All Out 2021

On Dynamite on Wednesday night, it was announced that Tay Conti and The Bunny from the Hardy family have been confirmed for the Women's Casino Battle Royale at the All Out 2021 pay-per-view event sche[...] Aug 25 - On Dynamite on Wednesday night, it was announced that Tay Conti and The Bunny from the Hardy family have been confirmed for the Women's Casino Battle Royale at the All Out 2021 pay-per-view event sche[...]

CM Punk Seemingly Confirms Bryan Danielson Is Joining AEW

During tonight's AEW Dynamite Tony Schiavone interviewed CM Punk who made his first appearance on Dynamite. What Punk had to say was largely of the same sentiment as what he said during his AEW Rampa[...] Aug 25 - During tonight's AEW Dynamite Tony Schiavone interviewed CM Punk who made his first appearance on Dynamite. What Punk had to say was largely of the same sentiment as what he said during his AEW Rampa[...]

Women's World Championship Match Set For AEW All Out 2021

Britt Baker will defend her AEW Women’s Championship against Kris Statlander at AEW All Out 2021 on September 5, 2021. Excalibur announced on AEW Dynamite tonight that Baker vs. Statl[...] Aug 25 - Britt Baker will defend her AEW Women’s Championship against Kris Statlander at AEW All Out 2021 on September 5, 2021. Excalibur announced on AEW Dynamite tonight that Baker vs. Statl[...]