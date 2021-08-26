Hugo Savinovich on Vince McMahon: "He's a very nice guy."

Current AAA announcer and former WWE commentator Hugo Savinovich was recently interviewed on the Two Man Power Trip of Wrestling podcast, where he spoke about Vince McMahon.

“He goes by his instinct. He made billions living like that. I think that the whole problem is that WWE became such a successful, gigantic monster that even Vince can’t control it anymore. It is so huge that WWE doesn’t have to fear any competition but itself. It is so huge. When you create weekly shows, and you have so many responsibilities at a time, he has so many other things that he’s doing. He did that stuff with the XFL that was close to a billion dollars. It’s a lot of pain. Even if you don’t want to admit it, it sets up frustration.

For a creative mind, frustration will get you in a position where it’s like one of those writers that gets a mental block for a while. You can be in a beautiful villa to write the book of your life, and yet no ideas come. I think that Vince has been through so much stuff, and then the dream of creating that football league didn’t happen twice, just so much responsibility, that I think it’s taken its toll. That’s the pressure. He could be crazy, yet he is a guy that doesn’t really rest. Maybe he sleeps three or four hours a day. He’s not a bad person. He’s opposite to what many people describe him to be. He’s brilliant, but that’s the case with many brilliant people. Sometimes it can get you in trouble because you can have a brilliant idea, but it might not necessarily work for that situation, and you have to be checking out what the market tells you.

Right now, that’s the problem. You have the U.S.A. market with this huge, one billion dollar contract with the networks for five years, but then that’s just part of this world because WWE is the whole world. You have to please a lot of tough customers. It’s very, very hard. Maybe I’m a dreamer, but I still believe that he has, like a great fighter, he still has that one more round for another good run of the company. People say he is going to let it go, but I think he still has time for a big comeback and let it go high again on the creative standard. The creative standard is way down. I think that he can still do it. He’s brilliant. He’s not a bad person. He’s a very nice guy. I believe that one day we will really know more of the goodness of him than the stories that talk bad about him.”