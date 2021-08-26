Have You Noticed CM Punk Teasing On His Sneakers!?

We reported last night during AEW Dynamite that CM Punk seemingly confirmed former WWE Superstar Daniel Bryan (Bryan Danielson) will be joining AEW, following the broadcast he also posted a photo on his social media which had fans speculating further.

Interestingly, Punk is also teasing the AEW debuts of two other major WWE Superstars in addition to Danielson.

On last Friday's AEW Rampage, eagle-eyed fans spotted Punk had "AC" written on the sole of his sneakers, and on Wednesday's Dynamite he had "BW." One would assume "AC" refers to Adam Cole who has yet to sign a new contract with WWE and as such could become a free agent on Friday.

The "BW" is likely in reference to Bray Wyatt who was released from his WWE contract back in July due to budget cuts. Wyatt is currently sitting out a 90-day no-compete clause as per his WWE contract.