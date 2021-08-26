WWE Hall of Famer Criticizes How Bianca Belair Lost SmackDown Women's Title

During the most recent episode of the Pro Wrestling 4 Life podcast, WWE Hall of Famer Sean “X-Pac” Waltman discussed Bianca Belair dropping the SmackDown women’s title to Becky Lynch in a very short match at the SummerSlam pay-per-view this past weekend.

Here is what Waltman had to say:

"Bianca is on her way to being a MEGA star, and a lot of people are really emotionally invested in her. You can’t do that to people in this day and age. You used to be able to do it. That’s why I was saying that was the old mentality, but everyone knows what’s going on. The fan base is incredibly educated, and WWE, I’ve heard them compare themselves to Marvel. Marvel, when it comes to fan service, they’re amazing. This ain’t it. You can’t sh*t on a huge portion of your fan base like that. I’m a huge Becky Lynch fan, really big. I was so happy with her run and when she got the bloody nose, cut the promo and all that sh*t, and I’m still a big fan. This did her no favors. It was just unbelievable. Bianca, she’s a thoroughbred. It’s just totally unbelievable that she would get beat that quick by anybody in that f*cking roster. MAYBE Nia [Jax]."

"I guess we’ll see what they do with what they got to work with now. I hate to say it because I’m a WWE person. I’m on a Legends deal with them still. The last thing I want to do is come on here and say anything negative."