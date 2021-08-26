Matches Announced For Both Nights Of NJPW STRONG Autumn Attack
Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Aug 26, 2021
New Japan Pro Wrestling has announced a number of matches for their September 25 & 26 NJPW STRONG event, 'Autumn Attack' which will take place at the Curtis Culwell Center in Dallas Fort Worth Texas.
SATURDAY SEPTEMBER 25 - Night 1:
- Will Ospreay versus Karl Fredericks
- Fred Rosser versus Minoru Suzuki SATURDAY SEPTEMBER 26 - Night 2:
- Tom Lawlor/Royce Isaacs versus Minoru Suzuki/Lance Archer
- Lio Rush versus Taiji Ishimorii
