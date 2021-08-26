Kurt Angle Announces Release Of Custom Sneakers Inspired By His Career

I teamed up with @Garrixonstudo to make these incredible one of a kind sneakers that resemble my Olympic and Pro Wrestling careers…available for a limited time and only available in the US at the moment. Order your sneakers now at https://t.co/hH6RQHlvhw #itstrue #olympics #wwe pic.twitter.com/8jlJYdJdTL

Angle tweeted, "I teamed up with @Garrixonstudo to make these incredible one of a kind sneakers that resemble my Olympic and Pro Wrestling careers…available for a limited time and only available in the US at the moment.” In the video he adds,”I decided to create a sneaker to show my appreciation to all the fans over the years. Oh it’s true…it’s damn true."

The sneaker are currently selling for $225.00, click here to purchase.

WWE Hall of Famer Kurt Angle has announced the release of a brand new custom sneaker designed by him and Garrixonstudo. The design is inspired by his Olympic and pro-wrestling career.

