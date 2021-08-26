R-Truth Slams CM Punk Over Past Comments

Truth replied in the comments, saying "CM Punk you lost to me and Miz cause we were HOTTER than you sorry, and I neva thought you were impressive at all, just typical entitlement."

A fan posted a video clip to TikTok of Punk on Colt Cabana’s podcast, in which he said that WWE booking himself and Triple H to lose to R-Truth and Miz at Vengeance 2011 didn’t make any business sense at the time.

R-Truth seems to have some beef with CM Punk.

