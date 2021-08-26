R-Truth Slams CM Punk Over Past Comments
Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Aug 26, 2021
R-Truth seems to have some beef with CM Punk.
A fan posted a video clip to TikTok of Punk on Colt Cabana’s podcast, in which he said that WWE booking himself and Triple H to lose to R-Truth and Miz at Vengeance 2011 didn’t make any business sense at the time.
Truth replied in the comments, saying "CM Punk you lost to me and Miz cause we were HOTTER than you sorry, and I neva thought you were impressive at all, just typical entitlement."
R-Truth vs. CM Punk - 2010. VIDEO
https://wrestlr.me/70024/
Copy URL
