IMPACT Wrestling Really Want To Sign Bray Wyatt

Bray Wyatt joining All Elite Wrestling has been the leading speculation since his WWE Release.

However, Wyatt, real name Windham Rotunda could end up signing with IMPACT wrestling as they are making a serious effort to sign the former WWE Champion.

Dave Meltzer said the following about Wyatt, "I’ve heard different things. I know Impact is really after him, from what I understand…There’s certainly people in high places that are of the belief that he’s coming, yes."

Bryan Alvarez on the Wrestling Observer Live that Wyatt is not a lock for AEW, "What I think I can safely say is I do not believe it is a guarantee that Bray Wyatt is going to AEW. Maybe he will, maybe he won’t. To me, this is not like CM Punk where CM Punk was going to AEW and I’m like 99.9999 percent sure that Bryan Danielson is going to AEW. I would not say anything resembling that for Bray Wyatt. I’m not saying it’s not gonna happen, maybe it will but I would put it at much less than 99.9999 percent at this point."

Wyatt has a 90-day non-compete that expires at the end of October. His Bray Wyatt and The Fiend gimmick are owned by WWE, so whatever he does next will have to be original and different, something many are looking forward to seeing given how creative Rotunda is.