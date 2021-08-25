WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
Could This Be Adam Cole’s Final WWE Appearance?
Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Aug 25, 2021
Adam Cole is scheduled to make at least one more appearance for WWE before his short-term contract expires on Friday.
Cole and Johnny Gargano have been announced for the WWE and Mattel live product reveal tomorrow, Thursday at 6PM EST on Amazon Live.
Cole has reportedly not yet signed a new contract with WWE, so could become a free agent on Friday.
