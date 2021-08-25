Chris Jericho will never wrestle again in AEW if he loses Chris Jericho vs. MJF

Below is the updated card for AEW All Out:

During a backstage segment, Jon Moxley revealed that he will be facing Satoshi Kojima at the All Out 2021 pay-per-view on September 5.

Could This Be Adam Cole’s Final WWE Appearance?

Adam Cole is scheduled to make at least one more appearance for WWE before his short-term contract expires on Friday. Cole and Johnny Gargano have be[...] Aug 25 - Adam Cole is scheduled to make at least one more appearance for WWE before his short-term contract expires on Friday. Cole and Johnny Gargano have be[...]

AEW Dynamite Quick Results (8/25)

AEW Dynamite Results: Wednesday, August 25, 2021 - Orange Cassidy def. Matt Hardy - Lucha Bros (Penta El Zero Miedo & Rey Fénix) defeated[...] Aug 25 - AEW Dynamite Results: Wednesday, August 25, 2021 - Orange Cassidy def. Matt Hardy - Lucha Bros (Penta El Zero Miedo & Rey Fénix) defeated[...]

Ric Flair Takes Issue With CM Punk During AEW Dynamite

Ric Flair was watching tonight's AEW Dynamite on TNT and he's taken issue with CM Punk. During tonight’s AEW Dynamite broadcast, Flair twe[...] Aug 25 - Ric Flair was watching tonight's AEW Dynamite on TNT and he's taken issue with CM Punk. During tonight’s AEW Dynamite broadcast, Flair twe[...]

CM Punk Drops Another Bryan Danielson To AEW Teaser Following Dynamite

If the CM Punk to AEW teasers we're not enough, we've got a whole lot more coming with the rumors of Bryan Danielson, aka former WWE Superstar Daniel [...] Aug 25 - If the CM Punk to AEW teasers we're not enough, we've got a whole lot more coming with the rumors of Bryan Danielson, aka former WWE Superstar Daniel [...]

Jon Moxley's AEW All Out 2021 Opponent Revealed, Updated Card

Three Matches Announced For Friday's AEW Rampage

AEW has announced the following matches for Friday’s edition of Rampage on TNT. - The Bunny vs. Tay Conti- Jurassic Express vs. The Lucha Bros [...] Aug 25 - AEW has announced the following matches for Friday’s edition of Rampage on TNT. - The Bunny vs. Tay Conti- Jurassic Express vs. The Lucha Bros [...]

Cash Wheeler Reveals Nasty Injury He Suffered On AEW Dynamite Left Him With Nerve Damage

During AEW’s Fight For The Fallen edition of Dynamite a few weeks ago Cash Wheeler of FTR suffered a really nasty freak injury. Wheeler suffere[...] Aug 25 - During AEW’s Fight For The Fallen edition of Dynamite a few weeks ago Cash Wheeler of FTR suffered a really nasty freak injury. Wheeler suffere[...]

More Entrants Confirmed For Women's Casino Battle Royale at AEW All Out 2021

On Dynamite on Wednesday night, it was announced that Tay Conti and The Bunny from the Hardy family have been confirmed for the Women's Casino Battle [...] Aug 25 - On Dynamite on Wednesday night, it was announced that Tay Conti and The Bunny from the Hardy family have been confirmed for the Women's Casino Battle [...]

CM Punk Seemingly Confirms Bryan Danielson Is Joining AEW

During tonight's AEW Dynamite Tony Schiavone interviewed CM Punk who made his first appearance on Dynamite. What Punk had to say was largely of the s[...] Aug 25 - During tonight's AEW Dynamite Tony Schiavone interviewed CM Punk who made his first appearance on Dynamite. What Punk had to say was largely of the s[...]

Women's World Championship Match Set For AEW All Out 2021

Britt Baker will defend her AEW Women’s Championship against Kris Statlander at AEW All Out 2021 on September 5, 2021. Excalibur announced on A[...] Aug 25 - Britt Baker will defend her AEW Women’s Championship against Kris Statlander at AEW All Out 2021 on September 5, 2021. Excalibur announced on A[...]

AEW Tag Championship Tournament Finals Set For Friday’s Rampage

During Wednesday's AEW Dynamite, Lucha Bros (Rey Fenix and Penta El Zero Miedo) defeated Varsity Blonds (Griff Garrison and Brian Pillman Jr.) and thu[...] Aug 25 - During Wednesday's AEW Dynamite, Lucha Bros (Rey Fenix and Penta El Zero Miedo) defeated Varsity Blonds (Griff Garrison and Brian Pillman Jr.) and thu[...]

Chris Jericho Saying Goodbye To The Ring In AEW?

A big match featuring Chris Jericho is now official for the upcoming AEW All Out 2021 pay-per-view. During this week's Dynamite on TNT, Chris Jericho[...] Aug 25 - A big match featuring Chris Jericho is now official for the upcoming AEW All Out 2021 pay-per-view. During this week's Dynamite on TNT, Chris Jericho[...]

Matt Hardy Injured During Opening Of AEW Dynamite

Matt Hardy went up against Orange Cassidy during the opening contest of Wednesday's AEW Dynamite on TNT. During the match, Hardy was busted open the [...] Aug 25 - Matt Hardy went up against Orange Cassidy during the opening contest of Wednesday's AEW Dynamite on TNT. During the match, Hardy was busted open the [...]

Riddle Reveals Who He'd Rather Face Between Goldberg and Brock Lesnar

Matt Riddle was a guest on The Bump, where he was asked who he would rather face: Bill Goldberg or Brock Lesnar? “I’ll say this: I don&[...] Aug 25 - Matt Riddle was a guest on The Bump, where he was asked who he would rather face: Bill Goldberg or Brock Lesnar? “I’ll say this: I don&[...]

Kane Recalls Vader Wanting Undertaker To Catch Him In Mid-Air

Kane was recently a guest on the Stories with Brisco and Bradshaw podcast, where he spoke about his stint of being in Team Hell No with Daniel Bryan. [...] Aug 25 - Kane was recently a guest on the Stories with Brisco and Bradshaw podcast, where he spoke about his stint of being in Team Hell No with Daniel Bryan. [...]

Penta El Zero Miedo Talks Tony Khan, Young Bucks and Varsity Blondes

Penta El Zero Miedo recently sat down with Sports Illustrated to promote AEW's All Out, where he first spoke about facing the Varsity Blondes on Dynam[...] Aug 25 - Penta El Zero Miedo recently sat down with Sports Illustrated to promote AEW's All Out, where he first spoke about facing the Varsity Blondes on Dynam[...]

WATCH: Big E Talks About Working With Wale

WWE star Big E recently appeared on WWE 24/7 in an extra bit for YouTube, where he recalled his experience with Wale at WrestleMania when he was rappe[...] Aug 25 - WWE star Big E recently appeared on WWE 24/7 in an extra bit for YouTube, where he recalled his experience with Wale at WrestleMania when he was rappe[...]

CM Punk, Malakai Black and Zelina Vega Photoed Together

Roufusport MMA Academy located in Milwaukee, WI posted a photo on Instagram of newly signed AEW star CM Punk with Malakai Black and his wife WWE Super[...] Aug 25 - Roufusport MMA Academy located in Milwaukee, WI posted a photo on Instagram of newly signed AEW star CM Punk with Malakai Black and his wife WWE Super[...]

NXT Viewership Increases Following NXT TakeOver 36

The viewership for NXT, following Sunday’s NXT TakeOver 36 special has been revealed As reported by ShowBuzzDaily, Tuesday’s episode of N[...] Aug 25 - The viewership for NXT, following Sunday’s NXT TakeOver 36 special has been revealed As reported by ShowBuzzDaily, Tuesday’s episode of N[...]

The Latest On Pete Dunne’s WWE Contract Status

There has been much speculation concerning Pete Dunne’s contract status with WWE, with recent reports suggesting the deal he currently has with [...] Aug 25 - There has been much speculation concerning Pete Dunne’s contract status with WWE, with recent reports suggesting the deal he currently has with [...]

Pat McAfee Has Tested Positive For COVID-19

Pat McAfee announced today that he has tested posted with COVOD-19 and has a 104.5-degree fever and is now currently quarantining at home. This[...] Aug 25 - Pat McAfee announced today that he has tested posted with COVOD-19 and has a 104.5-degree fever and is now currently quarantining at home. This[...]

How The CM Punk Ice Cream Bar Deal Came About

During last week’s episode of AEW Rampage CM Punk revealed in his debut promo that there were ice cream bars waiting for the fans upon their exi[...] Aug 25 - During last week’s episode of AEW Rampage CM Punk revealed in his debut promo that there were ice cream bars waiting for the fans upon their exi[...]

Tony Khan Says Signing CM Punk Was The Best Deal In His Life

AEW President Tony Khan was recently interviewed on Le Batard and Friends about his signing of CM Punk and what it means to the promotion going forwar[...] Aug 25 - AEW President Tony Khan was recently interviewed on Le Batard and Friends about his signing of CM Punk and what it means to the promotion going forwar[...]

WWE Want WALTER Featured More NXT In The United States

A report from PWInsider reveals there are some in WWE who are actively pushing for WALTER to be featured on NXT TV more often following his standout m[...] Aug 25 - A report from PWInsider reveals there are some in WWE who are actively pushing for WALTER to be featured on NXT TV more often following his standout m[...]