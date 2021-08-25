Three Matches Announced For Friday's AEW Rampage

Friday on #AEWRampage ! #AEWDynamite is available on #AEWPLUS [ Join ➡️ https://t.co/QSmusQrUjd ] Select INTL markets on #FITE pic.twitter.com/RWecxatpnh

- The Bunny vs. Tay Conti - Jurassic Express vs. The Lucha Bros winners face the Young Bucks at ALL OUT - Kenny Omega/Brandon Cutler vs. Christian Cage/Frankie Kazarian

AEW has announced the following matches for Friday’s edition of Rampage on TNT.

CM Punk Drops Another Bryan Danielson To AEW Teaser Following Dynamite

If the CM Punk to AEW teasers we're not enough, we've got a whole lot more coming with the rumors of Bryan Danielson, aka former WWE Superstar Daniel Bryan joining All Elite Wrestling. During Wednesd[...] Aug 25 - If the CM Punk to AEW teasers we're not enough, we've got a whole lot more coming with the rumors of Bryan Danielson, aka former WWE Superstar Daniel Bryan joining All Elite Wrestling. During Wednesd[...]

Jon Moxley's AEW All Out 2021 Opponent Revealed, Updated Card

During a backstage segment, Jon Moxley revealed that he will be facing Satoshi Kojima at the All Out 2021 pay-per-view on September 5. Below is the updated card for AEW All Out: AEW World Championsh[...] Aug 25 - During a backstage segment, Jon Moxley revealed that he will be facing Satoshi Kojima at the All Out 2021 pay-per-view on September 5. Below is the updated card for AEW All Out: AEW World Championsh[...]

Cash Wheeler Reveals Nasty Injury He Suffered On AEW Dynamite Left Him With Nerve Damage

During AEW’s Fight For The Fallen edition of Dynamite a few weeks ago Cash Wheeler of FTR suffered a really nasty freak injury. Wheeler suffered a significant laceration to his right forearm du[...] Aug 25 - During AEW’s Fight For The Fallen edition of Dynamite a few weeks ago Cash Wheeler of FTR suffered a really nasty freak injury. Wheeler suffered a significant laceration to his right forearm du[...]

More Entrants Confirmed For Women's Casino Battle Royale at AEW All Out 2021

On Dynamite on Wednesday night, it was announced that Tay Conti and The Bunny from the Hardy family have been confirmed for the Women's Casino Battle Royale at the All Out 2021 pay-per-view event sche[...] Aug 25 - On Dynamite on Wednesday night, it was announced that Tay Conti and The Bunny from the Hardy family have been confirmed for the Women's Casino Battle Royale at the All Out 2021 pay-per-view event sche[...]

CM Punk Seemingly Confirms Bryan Danielson Is Joining AEW

During tonight's AEW Dynamite Tony Schiavone interviewed CM Punk who made his first appearance on Dynamite. What Punk had to say was largely of the same sentiment as what he said during his AEW Rampa[...] Aug 25 - During tonight's AEW Dynamite Tony Schiavone interviewed CM Punk who made his first appearance on Dynamite. What Punk had to say was largely of the same sentiment as what he said during his AEW Rampa[...]

Women's World Championship Match Set For AEW All Out 2021

Britt Baker will defend her AEW Women’s Championship against Kris Statlander at AEW All Out 2021 on September 5, 2021. Excalibur announced on AEW Dynamite tonight that Baker vs. Statl[...] Aug 25 - Britt Baker will defend her AEW Women’s Championship against Kris Statlander at AEW All Out 2021 on September 5, 2021. Excalibur announced on AEW Dynamite tonight that Baker vs. Statl[...]

AEW Tag Championship Tournament Finals Set For Friday’s Rampage

During Wednesday's AEW Dynamite, Lucha Bros (Rey Fenix and Penta El Zero Miedo) defeated Varsity Blonds (Griff Garrison and Brian Pillman Jr.) and thus advance to the AEW Tag Championship Tournament F[...] Aug 25 - During Wednesday's AEW Dynamite, Lucha Bros (Rey Fenix and Penta El Zero Miedo) defeated Varsity Blonds (Griff Garrison and Brian Pillman Jr.) and thus advance to the AEW Tag Championship Tournament F[...]

Chris Jericho Saying Goodbye To The Ring In AEW?

A big match featuring Chris Jericho is now official for the upcoming AEW All Out 2021 pay-per-view. During this week's Dynamite on TNT, Chris Jericho announced that he is putting his in-ring career o[...] Aug 25 - A big match featuring Chris Jericho is now official for the upcoming AEW All Out 2021 pay-per-view. During this week's Dynamite on TNT, Chris Jericho announced that he is putting his in-ring career o[...]

Matt Hardy Injured During Opening Of AEW Dynamite

Matt Hardy went up against Orange Cassidy during the opening contest of Wednesday's AEW Dynamite on TNT. During the match, Hardy was busted open the hard way when Cassidy jumped off the top rope deli[...] Aug 25 - Matt Hardy went up against Orange Cassidy during the opening contest of Wednesday's AEW Dynamite on TNT. During the match, Hardy was busted open the hard way when Cassidy jumped off the top rope deli[...]

Riddle Reveals Who He'd Rather Face Between Goldberg and Brock Lesnar

Matt Riddle was a guest on The Bump, where he was asked who he would rather face: Bill Goldberg or Brock Lesnar? “I’ll say this: I don’t want to talk too much trash, but both Broc[...] Aug 25 - Matt Riddle was a guest on The Bump, where he was asked who he would rather face: Bill Goldberg or Brock Lesnar? “I’ll say this: I don’t want to talk too much trash, but both Broc[...]

Kane Recalls Vader Wanting Undertaker To Catch Him In Mid-Air

Kane was recently a guest on the Stories with Brisco and Bradshaw podcast, where he spoke about his stint of being in Team Hell No with Daniel Bryan. "Well, I really did [love doing the comedy stuf[...] Aug 25 - Kane was recently a guest on the Stories with Brisco and Bradshaw podcast, where he spoke about his stint of being in Team Hell No with Daniel Bryan. "Well, I really did [love doing the comedy stuf[...]

Penta El Zero Miedo Talks Tony Khan, Young Bucks and Varsity Blondes

Penta El Zero Miedo recently sat down with Sports Illustrated to promote AEW's All Out, where he first spoke about facing the Varsity Blondes on Dynamite to determine the #1 contenders for the AEW Tag[...] Aug 25 - Penta El Zero Miedo recently sat down with Sports Illustrated to promote AEW's All Out, where he first spoke about facing the Varsity Blondes on Dynamite to determine the #1 contenders for the AEW Tag[...]

WATCH: Big E Talks About Working With Wale

WWE star Big E recently appeared on WWE 24/7 in an extra bit for YouTube, where he recalled his experience with Wale at WrestleMania when he was rapped to the ring in a special entrance. “Big[...] Aug 25 - WWE star Big E recently appeared on WWE 24/7 in an extra bit for YouTube, where he recalled his experience with Wale at WrestleMania when he was rapped to the ring in a special entrance. “Big[...]

CM Punk, Malakai Black and Zelina Vega Photoed Together

Roufusport MMA Academy located in Milwaukee, WI posted a photo on Instagram of newly signed AEW star CM Punk with Malakai Black and his wife WWE Superstar Zelina Vega. Black also posted the photo to [...] Aug 25 - Roufusport MMA Academy located in Milwaukee, WI posted a photo on Instagram of newly signed AEW star CM Punk with Malakai Black and his wife WWE Superstar Zelina Vega. Black also posted the photo to [...]

NXT Viewership Increases Following NXT TakeOver 36

The viewership for NXT, following Sunday’s NXT TakeOver 36 special has been revealed As reported by ShowBuzzDaily, Tuesday’s episode of NXT drew 685,000 viewers. This up from the 654,000 [...] Aug 25 - The viewership for NXT, following Sunday’s NXT TakeOver 36 special has been revealed As reported by ShowBuzzDaily, Tuesday’s episode of NXT drew 685,000 viewers. This up from the 654,000 [...]

The Latest On Pete Dunne’s WWE Contract Status

There has been much speculation concerning Pete Dunne’s contract status with WWE, with recent reports suggesting the deal he currently has with the company will expire very soon. In an update f[...] Aug 25 - There has been much speculation concerning Pete Dunne’s contract status with WWE, with recent reports suggesting the deal he currently has with the company will expire very soon. In an update f[...]

Pat McAfee Has Tested Positive For COVID-19

Pat McAfee announced today that he has tested posted with COVOD-19 and has a 104.5-degree fever and is now currently quarantining at home. This will no doubt mean he will miss SmackDown comment[...] Aug 25 - Pat McAfee announced today that he has tested posted with COVOD-19 and has a 104.5-degree fever and is now currently quarantining at home. This will no doubt mean he will miss SmackDown comment[...]

How The CM Punk Ice Cream Bar Deal Came About

During last week’s episode of AEW Rampage CM Punk revealed in his debut promo that there were ice cream bars waiting for the fans upon their exit from the United Center in Chicago, IL. It was re[...] Aug 25 - During last week’s episode of AEW Rampage CM Punk revealed in his debut promo that there were ice cream bars waiting for the fans upon their exit from the United Center in Chicago, IL. It was re[...]

Tony Khan Says Signing CM Punk Was The Best Deal In His Life

AEW President Tony Khan was recently interviewed on Le Batard and Friends about his signing of CM Punk and what it means to the promotion going forward. Check out the highlights below. On Punk's mer[...] Aug 25 - AEW President Tony Khan was recently interviewed on Le Batard and Friends about his signing of CM Punk and what it means to the promotion going forward. Check out the highlights below. On Punk's mer[...]

WWE Want WALTER Featured More NXT In The United States

A report from PWInsider reveals there are some in WWE who are actively pushing for WALTER to be featured on NXT TV more often following his standout match with Ilja Dragunov at Sunday's NXT TakeOver 3[...] Aug 25 - A report from PWInsider reveals there are some in WWE who are actively pushing for WALTER to be featured on NXT TV more often following his standout match with Ilja Dragunov at Sunday's NXT TakeOver 3[...]

Jim Cornette Praises Production Of AEW

Jim Cornette who has been critical of the All Elite Wrestling product in the past has offered some rare praise to the promotion. After watching the Road to Dynamite episode that looked at CM Punk&rsq[...] Aug 25 - Jim Cornette who has been critical of the All Elite Wrestling product in the past has offered some rare praise to the promotion. After watching the Road to Dynamite episode that looked at CM Punk&rsq[...]

Christian Cage, Matches and More Announced For Thursday’s IMPACT Wrestling

IMPACT Wrestling has revealed its full card for Thursday’s episode on AXS TV. IMPACT World Champion Christian Cage will be making an appearance. Here is the announced card: - Christian C[...] Aug 25 - IMPACT Wrestling has revealed its full card for Thursday’s episode on AXS TV. IMPACT World Champion Christian Cage will be making an appearance. Here is the announced card: - Christian C[...]

Miro On Why He No Longer Wrestles Matches Barefoot

During an interview at the Pittsburgh Comic Con, current, AEW TNT champion Miro revealed why he stopped wrestling barefoot as he use to when he first made his debut with WWE. "I tore my ankle. I had [...] Aug 25 - During an interview at the Pittsburgh Comic Con, current, AEW TNT champion Miro revealed why he stopped wrestling barefoot as he use to when he first made his debut with WWE. "I tore my ankle. I had [...]