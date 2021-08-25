Cash Wheeler Reveals Nasty Injury He Suffered On AEW Dynamite Left Him With Nerve Damage

During AEW’s Fight For The Fallen edition of Dynamite a few weeks ago Cash Wheeler of FTR suffered a really nasty freak injury.

Wheeler suffered a significant laceration to his right forearm during FTR’s match with Santana and Ortiz when his forearm struck the turnbuckle hook, which is used to connect the ring posts.

During Wednesday's Dynamite broadcast, Wheeler posted an update on his injury and unfortunately, things do not sound good with Wheeler unsure if he will ever be 100% again following loss of feeling and nerve damage.

He posted:

"Graphic images: August 28th I had a hook stab into my arm and rip it to pieces. For a month I’ve struggled with grip strength, loss of feeling/nerve damage, and wondering if this is even worth it anymore. I don’t know if/when it’ll be back to 100% or if I’ll be back 100%. Maybe it holds up, maybe it doesn’t. But if this is the end, we’re getting revenge on the way out."

Click here to see his Instagram post.

We wish Cash Wheeler all the best in his recovery.