More Entrants Confirmed For Women's Casino Battle Royale at AEW All Out 2021

On Dynamite on Wednesday night, it was announced that Tay Conti and The Bunny from the Hardy family have been confirmed for the Women's Casino Battle Royale at the All Out 2021 pay-per-view event scheduled for September 5, 2021, in Chicago, Illinois.

It was reported on Tuesday that Nyla Rose was announced on AEW Dark as the first entrant in the match.

The winner will become the new challenger for Dr. Britt Baker's AEW Women's Championship.