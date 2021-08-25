Kane Recalls Vader Wanting Undertaker To Catch Him In Mid-Air

Kane was recently a guest on the Stories with Brisco and Bradshaw podcast, where he spoke about his stint of being in Team Hell No with Daniel Bryan.

"Well, I really did [love doing the comedy stuff] because for so much of my career I was a very dark character and you did the same thing John [Layfield]. You started out as the cowboy and you know, then went to the Wall Street tycoon and it’s just fun to be able to show folks the different sides as a performer, and there were times that I got pretty burnt out because it just got boring. You know, it’s like look, I can do the mean, dark, sadistic character. That’s not a challenge anymore and I would always laugh when I hear about actors and stuff that would get burnt out. I was like, ‘Oh, this is actually a thing.’ Just as a performer, you wanna challenge yourself and do some different things."

Kane also told a funny story about Vader and Undertaker in the Royal Rumble, where Vader wanted to do an incredibly difficult spot.