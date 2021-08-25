Penta El Zero Miedo Talks Tony Khan, Young Bucks and Varsity Blondes

“Matt and Nick Jackson are our greatest rivals, and we have so much history with them in AEW and from the independent world. We are both brothers, and we all have a passion for wrestling, but there is a difference between us and The Young Bucks. It is not for show. Winning titles means everything to us. We will fight to the death for that championship. Our biggest motivation is that we are indebted to all our fans. This time, we will show them it is different. This time, we are better prepared. We will show why we’re the best tag team in the universe.”

And finally, he spoke about the AEW Tag Team Champions, The Young Bucks.

“AEW is very important to me. Tony Khan is a great human being and AEW makes us feel like we are family. When you know that the boss is a great person, then you are happy and go out to fight with all the energy in your soul. I know that I am an important pillar in AEW, but I still want to go further and accomplish more.”

Miedo also spoke about the owner of All Elite Wrestling, Tony Khan.

“Pillman and Garrison are very good. They’re not better than us. This is going to be a great fight, and we have a special opportunity. We’re going to show why we’re so hungry. Those tag team championships should be ours, and it doesn’t matter what we have to do; all that’s in my mind is winning.”

Penta El Zero Miedo recently sat down with Sports Illustrated to promote AEW's All Out, where he first spoke about facing the Varsity Blondes on Dynamite to determine the #1 contenders for the AEW Tag-Team Championships.

» More News From This Feed

Cash Wheeler Reveals Nasty Injury He Suffered On AEW Dynamite Left Him With Nerve Damage

During AEW’s Fight For The Fallen edition of Dynamite a few weeks ago Cash Wheeler of FTR suffered a really nasty freak injury. Wheeler suffered a significant laceration to his right forearm du[...] Aug 25 - During AEW’s Fight For The Fallen edition of Dynamite a few weeks ago Cash Wheeler of FTR suffered a really nasty freak injury. Wheeler suffered a significant laceration to his right forearm du[...]

More Entrants Confirmed For Women's Casino Battle Royale at AEW All Out 2021

On Dynamite on Wednesday night, it was announced that Tay Conti and The Bunny from the Hardy family have been confirmed for the Women's Casino Battle Royale at the All Out 2021 pay-per-view event sche[...] Aug 25 - On Dynamite on Wednesday night, it was announced that Tay Conti and The Bunny from the Hardy family have been confirmed for the Women's Casino Battle Royale at the All Out 2021 pay-per-view event sche[...]

CM Punk Seemingly Confirms Bryan Danielson Is Joining AEW

During tonight's AEW Dynamite Tony Schiavone interviewed CM Punk who made his first appearance on Dynamite. What Punk had to say was largely of the same sentiment as what he said during his AEW Rampa[...] Aug 25 - During tonight's AEW Dynamite Tony Schiavone interviewed CM Punk who made his first appearance on Dynamite. What Punk had to say was largely of the same sentiment as what he said during his AEW Rampa[...]

Women's World Championship Match Set For AEW All Out 2021

Britt Baker will defend her AEW Women’s Championship against Kris Statlander at AEW All Out 2021 on September 5, 2021. Excalibur announced on AEW Dynamite tonight that Baker vs. Statl[...] Aug 25 - Britt Baker will defend her AEW Women’s Championship against Kris Statlander at AEW All Out 2021 on September 5, 2021. Excalibur announced on AEW Dynamite tonight that Baker vs. Statl[...]

AEW Tag Championship Tournament Finals Set For Friday’s Rampage

During Wednesday's AEW Dynamite, Lucha Bros (Rey Fenix and Penta El Zero Miedo) defeated Varsity Blonds (Griff Garrison and Brian Pillman Jr.) and thus advance to the AEW Tag Championship Tournament F[...] Aug 25 - During Wednesday's AEW Dynamite, Lucha Bros (Rey Fenix and Penta El Zero Miedo) defeated Varsity Blonds (Griff Garrison and Brian Pillman Jr.) and thus advance to the AEW Tag Championship Tournament F[...]

Chris Jericho Saying Goodbye To The Ring In AEW?

A big match featuring Chris Jericho is now official for the upcoming AEW All Out 2021 pay-per-view. During this week's Dynamite on TNT, Chris Jericho announced that he is putting his in-ring career o[...] Aug 25 - A big match featuring Chris Jericho is now official for the upcoming AEW All Out 2021 pay-per-view. During this week's Dynamite on TNT, Chris Jericho announced that he is putting his in-ring career o[...]

Matt Hardy Injured During Opening Of AEW Dynamite

Matt Hardy went up against Orange Cassidy during the opening contest of Wednesday's AEW Dynamite on TNT. During the match, Hardy was busted open the hard way when Cassidy jumped off the top rope deli[...] Aug 25 - Matt Hardy went up against Orange Cassidy during the opening contest of Wednesday's AEW Dynamite on TNT. During the match, Hardy was busted open the hard way when Cassidy jumped off the top rope deli[...]

Riddle Reveals Who He'd Rather Face Between Goldberg and Brock Lesnar

Matt Riddle was a guest on The Bump, where he was asked who he would rather face: Bill Goldberg or Brock Lesnar? “I’ll say this: I don’t want to talk too much trash, but both Broc[...] Aug 25 - Matt Riddle was a guest on The Bump, where he was asked who he would rather face: Bill Goldberg or Brock Lesnar? “I’ll say this: I don’t want to talk too much trash, but both Broc[...]

Kane Recalls Vader Wanting Undertaker To Catch Him In Mid-Air

Kane was recently a guest on the Stories with Brisco and Bradshaw podcast, where he spoke about his stint of being in Team Hell No with Daniel Bryan. "Well, I really did [love doing the comedy stuf[...] Aug 25 - Kane was recently a guest on the Stories with Brisco and Bradshaw podcast, where he spoke about his stint of being in Team Hell No with Daniel Bryan. "Well, I really did [love doing the comedy stuf[...]

Penta El Zero Miedo Talks Tony Khan, Young Bucks and Varsity Blondes

Penta El Zero Miedo recently sat down with Sports Illustrated to promote AEW's All Out, where he first spoke about facing the Varsity Blondes on Dynamite to determine the #1 contenders for the AEW Tag[...] Aug 25 - Penta El Zero Miedo recently sat down with Sports Illustrated to promote AEW's All Out, where he first spoke about facing the Varsity Blondes on Dynamite to determine the #1 contenders for the AEW Tag[...]

WATCH: Big E Talks About Working With Wale

WWE star Big E recently appeared on WWE 24/7 in an extra bit for YouTube, where he recalled his experience with Wale at WrestleMania when he was rapped to the ring in a special entrance. “Big[...] Aug 25 - WWE star Big E recently appeared on WWE 24/7 in an extra bit for YouTube, where he recalled his experience with Wale at WrestleMania when he was rapped to the ring in a special entrance. “Big[...]

CM Punk, Malakai Black and Zelina Vega Photoed Together

Roufusport MMA Academy located in Milwaukee, WI posted a photo on Instagram of newly signed AEW star CM Punk with Malakai Black and his wife WWE Superstar Zelina Vega. Black also posted the photo to [...] Aug 25 - Roufusport MMA Academy located in Milwaukee, WI posted a photo on Instagram of newly signed AEW star CM Punk with Malakai Black and his wife WWE Superstar Zelina Vega. Black also posted the photo to [...]

NXT Viewership Increases Following NXT TakeOver 36

The viewership for NXT, following Sunday’s NXT TakeOver 36 special has been revealed As reported by ShowBuzzDaily, Tuesday’s episode of NXT drew 685,000 viewers. This up from the 654,000 [...] Aug 25 - The viewership for NXT, following Sunday’s NXT TakeOver 36 special has been revealed As reported by ShowBuzzDaily, Tuesday’s episode of NXT drew 685,000 viewers. This up from the 654,000 [...]

The Latest On Pete Dunne’s WWE Contract Status

There has been much speculation concerning Pete Dunne’s contract status with WWE, with recent reports suggesting the deal he currently has with the company will expire very soon. In an update f[...] Aug 25 - There has been much speculation concerning Pete Dunne’s contract status with WWE, with recent reports suggesting the deal he currently has with the company will expire very soon. In an update f[...]

Pat McAfee Has Tested Positive For COVID-19

Pat McAfee announced today that he has tested posted with COVOD-19 and has a 104.5-degree fever and is now currently quarantining at home. This will no doubt mean he will miss SmackDown comment[...] Aug 25 - Pat McAfee announced today that he has tested posted with COVOD-19 and has a 104.5-degree fever and is now currently quarantining at home. This will no doubt mean he will miss SmackDown comment[...]

How The CM Punk Ice Cream Bar Deal Came About

During last week’s episode of AEW Rampage CM Punk revealed in his debut promo that there were ice cream bars waiting for the fans upon their exit from the United Center in Chicago, IL. It was re[...] Aug 25 - During last week’s episode of AEW Rampage CM Punk revealed in his debut promo that there were ice cream bars waiting for the fans upon their exit from the United Center in Chicago, IL. It was re[...]

Tony Khan Says Signing CM Punk Was The Best Deal In His Life

AEW President Tony Khan was recently interviewed on Le Batard and Friends about his signing of CM Punk and what it means to the promotion going forward. Check out the highlights below. On Punk's mer[...] Aug 25 - AEW President Tony Khan was recently interviewed on Le Batard and Friends about his signing of CM Punk and what it means to the promotion going forward. Check out the highlights below. On Punk's mer[...]

WWE Want WALTER Featured More NXT In The United States

A report from PWInsider reveals there are some in WWE who are actively pushing for WALTER to be featured on NXT TV more often following his standout match with Ilja Dragunov at Sunday's NXT TakeOver 3[...] Aug 25 - A report from PWInsider reveals there are some in WWE who are actively pushing for WALTER to be featured on NXT TV more often following his standout match with Ilja Dragunov at Sunday's NXT TakeOver 3[...]

Jim Cornette Praises Production Of AEW

Jim Cornette who has been critical of the All Elite Wrestling product in the past has offered some rare praise to the promotion. After watching the Road to Dynamite episode that looked at CM Punk&rsq[...] Aug 25 - Jim Cornette who has been critical of the All Elite Wrestling product in the past has offered some rare praise to the promotion. After watching the Road to Dynamite episode that looked at CM Punk&rsq[...]

Christian Cage, Matches and More Announced For Thursday’s IMPACT Wrestling

IMPACT Wrestling has revealed its full card for Thursday’s episode on AXS TV. IMPACT World Champion Christian Cage will be making an appearance. Here is the announced card: - Christian C[...] Aug 25 - IMPACT Wrestling has revealed its full card for Thursday’s episode on AXS TV. IMPACT World Champion Christian Cage will be making an appearance. Here is the announced card: - Christian C[...]

Miro On Why He No Longer Wrestles Matches Barefoot

During an interview at the Pittsburgh Comic Con, current, AEW TNT champion Miro revealed why he stopped wrestling barefoot as he use to when he first made his debut with WWE. "I tore my ankle. I had [...] Aug 25 - During an interview at the Pittsburgh Comic Con, current, AEW TNT champion Miro revealed why he stopped wrestling barefoot as he use to when he first made his debut with WWE. "I tore my ankle. I had [...]

NWA Releases Newly “Discovered” Film From 1948

NWA issued the following: NWA Releases Newly “Discovered” Film from 1948 & Complete Card for Historic PPV To celebrate the events at the Chase in St. Louis on August 27th and 28th, t[...] Aug 25 - NWA issued the following: NWA Releases Newly “Discovered” Film from 1948 & Complete Card for Historic PPV To celebrate the events at the Chase in St. Louis on August 27th and 28th, t[...]

Two Recently Releases WWE Superstars Teased For IMPACT Bound For Glory

IMPACT Wrestling Bound For Glory will take take place on October 23, 2021. There is much speculation about who might show up on IMPACT's biggest show of the year, with Scott D’Amore and George [...] Aug 25 - IMPACT Wrestling Bound For Glory will take take place on October 23, 2021. There is much speculation about who might show up on IMPACT's biggest show of the year, with Scott D’Amore and George [...]

Tony Schiavone Reveals Some Interesting Details About CM Punk's AEW Debut

During his What Happened When podcast, Tony Schiavone revealed some interesting details behind CM Punk's debut with AEW. Check out what he said below, courtesy of Reddit user, Holofan4life. - The ori[...] Aug 25 - During his What Happened When podcast, Tony Schiavone revealed some interesting details behind CM Punk's debut with AEW. Check out what he said below, courtesy of Reddit user, Holofan4life. - The ori[...]