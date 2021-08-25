The Latest On Pete Dunne’s WWE Contract Status

There has been much speculation concerning Pete Dunne’s contract status with WWE, with recent reports suggesting the deal he currently has with the company will expire very soon.

In an update from Fightful Select, WWE is reported to have offered Dunne a contract extension, though the length of this extension is not fully known with a number of sources tossing around different lengths.

The situation is being likened to that of Adam Cole who also signed a contract extension that actually expires on Friday.

Like Cole, Fightful notes there are no details yet as to whether Dunne plans to stay with WWE or leave the company for a new venture.