How The CM Punk Ice Cream Bar Deal Came About

During last week’s episode of AEW Rampage CM Punk revealed in his debut promo that there were ice cream bars waiting for the fans upon their exit from the United Center in Chicago, IL. It was revealed in the days after that Punk actually paid for the thousands and thousands of ice cream bars out of his own pocket.

During a recent interview with Chicago Eater, Dana Salls Cree, the owner of Pretty Cool Ice Cream, discussed how the deal came about:

"I didn’t know what the event was. I didn’t have any insight into what a grand comeback this was going to be. It was a simple conversation. And then I thought, I hope my team doesn’t kill me. I’d say it was a miracle, but ‘miracle’ implies something that happens out of your control. This was hard work and team effort. I would really like all those people who were in the arena when he gifted them ice cream to have something that existed in that moment. I didn’t know how much meaning that moment would have. I want to preserve that for Punk and his fans.

He hand-wrote a check out of his own account. We have some at the shop, and he can have as much as he wants. I offered when he came into the shop, but he said he was in training."