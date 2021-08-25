Jim Cornette Praises Production Of AEW
Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Aug 25, 2021
Jim Cornette who has been critical of the All Elite Wrestling product in the past has offered some rare praise to the promotion.
After watching the Road to Dynamite episode that looked at CM Punk’s AEW debut last Friday on Rampage, Cornette has praise for the production of the show:
He tweeted:
"Unique look at @AEW’s TV coming-out party: NBA arena, full of fans, a real wrestling star & great production. First time they’ve had all 4 at the same time. Listen to director Tim Walbert, veteran of Wrestlemanias, call this. This is why I loved being in the truck. It’s an art."
