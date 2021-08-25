WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
NWA Releases Newly “Discovered” Film From 1948

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Aug 25, 2021

NWA issued the following:

To celebrate the events at the Chase in St. Louis on August 27th and 28th, the National Wrestling Alliance is showing the ultimate time-travelling tribute, starring Aron Stevens, “Krusher” Kratos and May Valentine; Complete card announced

St. Louis, MO (August 25, 2021): The National Wrestling Alliance has released a newly “discovered’ piece of NWA history, film footage from 1948, the year of the promotion’s founding.

Unearthed receipts from the era indicate the original broadcast was shot and edited by Linda Strawberry, and due to this incredible find this film clip will serve as the cold open of the NWA EMPOWERRR pay-per-view August 28th on FITE; all from the historic Chase Plaza in St. Louis, Missouri; and to be followed the next night by NWA 73 on August 29th. Check out FITE’s special PPV bundle deal for the weekend now.

The surprise film-find stars host May Valentine, alongside National Wrestling Alliance Tag Champions Aron ‘Shooter’ Stevens and ‘Krusher’ Kratos. This amazing news follows

a stunning week of announcements including the inclusion of Ric Flair in NWA 73 and NWA President William Patrick Corgan’s purchase of Mildred Burke’s belt and plans to pay homage to her at EmPowerrr..

President Corgan also released the complete card for both EmPowerrr and NWA 73.

The televised festivities kick off with a very special FITE in Focus episode on Saturday, August 28th at 1pm ET / 11am PT to preview EmPowerr and prepare fans for everything they need to know.. Next up is EmPowerrr, the promotion’s first ever all-women event, executive produced by legend Mickie James herself. The line up includes NWA Women’s Champion Kamille, AEW’s Leyla Hirsch, Lady Frost, Jennacide, Red Velvet, Jamie Senegal and many more. The event will also include the return of Mildred Burke’s belt to the ring for the first time since 1955.

On Sunday, another FTE in Focus will air free at 1pm ET / 11am PT  on FITE to preview NWA 73,  the epic anniversary event featuring Nick Aldis, Chris Adonis, Ric Flair, Trevor Murdoch, Aron Stevens, Tim Storm, Thom Latimer, Tyrus, Kratos, Da Pope and many more. It will also feature Mickie James vs. Kylie Rae.

Both events can be ordered at a special price with FITE’s NWA bundle option.

Viewers can enjoy the event on any of FITE’s mobile, Smart TV, or popular streaming devices as well as online. How to watch FITE.

NWA EMPOWERRR AUGUST 28TH. BELL TIME IS 7:30 EST

NWA WORLD WOMEN’S TITLE MATCH: (c) KAMILLE VS AEW’S LEGIT LEYLA HIRSCH

IMPACT KNOCKOUTS CHAMPIONSHIP: (c) DEONNA PURRAZZO VS MELINA

THE RETURN OF THE NWA WORLD WOMEN’S TAG CHAMPIONSHIPS; CROWNED IN A ONE-NIGHT TOURNEY:

FEATURING THE HEX (ALYSIN KAY/MARTI BELLE) vs RENEE MICHELLE AND SAHARA 7 IN QUALIFYING

AND MIRANDA GORDY, JAZZY YANG, HALEY J VS AEW’S RED VELVET AND KILYNN KING

THE NWA’S KYLIE RAE VS AAA’S CHIKA TORMENTA VS AEW DIAMANTÉ

SKYE BLUE VS CHRISTY JAYNES

PAOLA MAYFIELD W/ TARYN TERRELL VS KENZIE PAIGE

AND IN THE MAIN EVENT, THE FIRST EVERT NWA WOMEN’S INVITATIONAL: WHERE A SINGLE WINNER RECEIVES A SHOT AT THE NWA WORLD WOMEN’S CHAMPIONSHIP AT NWA 73

FEATURING STARS SUCH AS JENNACIDE, CHELSEA GREEN, KIERA HOGAN, LADY FROST, MASHA SLAMOVICH, TOOTIE LYNN, DEBBIE MALENKO, THUNDER KITTY, BIANCA CARELLI, AND JAMIE SENEGAL W/ POLLO DEL MAR

PLUS! MILDRED BURKE’S FAMED WORLD WOMEN’S TITLE BELT RETURNS TO AN NWA RING FOR THE FIRST TIME SINCE 1955

NWA 73 AUGUST 29TH. BELL TIME IS 7:30 EST

NWA WORLD HEAVYWEIGHT TITLE MATCH

(C) NICK ALDIS VS TREVOR MURDOCH

NWA NATIONAL TITLE MATCH

(C) CHRIS ADONIS VS JAMES STORM

NWA WORLD TAG CHAMPIONSHIP

(C) ARON STEVENS/KRATOS VS AAA’S LA REBELION

A DEBUTING MICKIE JAMES VS KYLIE RAE

THOM LATIMER VS CRIMSON VS TIM STORM FOR A ‘BRAWL IN THE LOU’

IN 6-MAN TAG ACTION, NWA TV CHAMPION TYRUS W/ MANAGER AUSTIN IDOL PARTNERS WITH JORDAN CLEARWATER AND CYON VS POPE AND THE END’S ODINSON AND PARROW

ALSO, LEGIT LEYLA HIRSCH OR KAMILLE (WHOMEVER SHOULD WIN THEIR MATCH AT EMPOWERRR) FACES THE WINNER OF THE 1ST EVER NWA WOMEN’S INVITATIONAL.

A 12-MAN BATTLE ROYALE, WHERE A SINGLE WINNER RECEIVES A NATIONAL TITLE SHOT

FEATURING: SLICE BOOGIE, JTG, LUKE HAWX, MARSHE ROCKETT, NICK STANLEY, JEREMIAH PLUNKETT, MIMS, RUSH FREEMAN, EL RUDO, SAL RINAURO W/ DANNY DEALS, AND MORE

COLBY CORINO VS PJ HAWX

PLUS, AN IN-RING APPEARANCE FROM THE GREATEST NWA CHAMPION OF ALL, NATURE BOY RIC FLAIR

About FITE:

FITE is the premium global platform for live sports and entertainment offering many of the industry’s marquee PPV events and SVOD packages with over 5MM registered users. FITE is available worldwide through its iOS, Android and Huawei mobile apps, as well as via Apple TV, Android TV, ROKU, and Amazon Fire TV OTT streaming apps. In addition, FITE supports Shaw Communications’ Blue Curve IPTV, LG, Samsung, Vizio SmartCast™, Cox Contour and the Contour Streaming Player, Foxxum, Chromecast, PS4, XBOX, ZEASN, Comcast’s Xfinity X1 and Xfinity Flex, Netrange, Vidaa/Hisense, VEWD, Netgem TV, Virgin Media, as well as over 7,000 models of Smart TVs. Available online at www.FITE.tv. FITE is owned by TrillerNet.

FITE: It’s ON. Follow us on Twitter, InstagramYouTubeLinkedIN, and Facebook.


