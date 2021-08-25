Tony Schiavone Reveals Some Interesting Details About CM Punk's AEW Debut

During his What Happened When podcast, Tony Schiavone revealed some interesting details behind CM Punk's debut with AEW. Check out what he said below, courtesy of Reddit user, Holofan4life.

- The original plan was for Tony Schiavone to introduce CM Punk before Punk made his entrance. However, it was changed to Punk not being introduced and that Schiavone will interview him on Dynamite. Tony however did say to Khan that if he were to introduce Punk, they'd have to really discuss it because his introduction should be minimal.

- The whole time, Khan wouldn't say that Punk was gonna be there. He didn't say his name at all. During the meeting the day before, as they were going over the format, all it said was "Special guest." Even Punk's locker room didn't have his name on it. It said "Special guest."

- The format they went over the day before Rampage said "Tony Schiavone introduces special guest." So up until the last minute, Schiavone was scheduled to introduce CM Punk.

- When CM Punk arrived to the building, one of the guys he was flanked by was Lou D'Angeli, otherwise known as Sign Guy Dudley.

- During Rampage, Schiavone says he was sitting next to Tony Khan in the go position.

- Schiavone says the only thing Punk was instructed on saying was to mention Darby Allin to set up their All Out match. The rest of the promo was all the brainchild of CM Punk.

- Schiavone says when CM Punk made his entrance, everybody in the locker room gathered around the go position. Omega, The Young Bucks, everybody. They all wanted to see what CM Punk had to say.

- Schiavone says that Britt Baker was beside herself that CM Punk mentioned her name.

- Schiavone says after the show, around 11:30 or Midnight, he went to dinner. It was him, Tony Khan, CM Punk, Rebel, Britt Baker, CM Punk's entourage, Jeff Jones, Tony Khan's girlfriend, among others. Schiavone ended up getting back to his room around 2:30. At that point, he already had to get up at 3:30 for a 5 AM flight, so he decided to stay up.

- Schiavone says that for the first time in many, many years, he didn't go to sleep that night. And honestly, it was all worth it.