- CM Punk makes his first Dynamite appearance - Chris Jericho to address his future - AEW Tag Team Eliminator Tournament: The Lucha Bros vs. The Varsity Blonds - Jamie Hayter vs. Red Velvet - Malakai Black vs. Brock Anderson - Orange Cassidy vs. Matt Hardy - Jon Moxley, Eddie Kingston & Darby Allin vs. Cezar Bononi, Ryan Nemeth, and JD Drake - QT Marshall, Nick Comoroto & Aaron Solow vs. The Gunn Club

Tonight’s episode of AEW Dynamite will feature the debut of CM Punk after his Rampage debut last Friday.

» More News From This Feed

Tony Schiavone Reveals Some Interesting Details About CM Punk's AEW Debut

During his What Happened When podcast, Tony Schiavone revealed some interesting details behind CM Punk's debut with AEW. Check out what he said below,[...] Aug 25 - During his What Happened When podcast, Tony Schiavone revealed some interesting details behind CM Punk's debut with AEW. Check out what he said below,[...]

Preview For Tonight's AEW Dynamite - CM Punk Debuts!

Tonight’s episode of AEW Dynamite will feature the debut of CM Punk after his Rampage debut last Friday. Matches and segements for the br[...] Aug 25 - Tonight’s episode of AEW Dynamite will feature the debut of CM Punk after his Rampage debut last Friday. Matches and segements for the br[...]

Riddle Talks Randy Orton, Why WWE Dropped His First Name, More

During a recent interview on the Battleground podcast, newly crowned Raw Tag Team Champion Riddle reflected on his segment with John Cena during RAW. [...] Aug 25 - During a recent interview on the Battleground podcast, newly crowned Raw Tag Team Champion Riddle reflected on his segment with John Cena during RAW. [...]

Drew McIntyre Comments On CM Punk Joining AEW

WWE Superstar Drew McIntyre has commented on CM Punk returning to pro wrestling and joining All Elite Wrestling. During an interview with Pro Wrestli[...] Aug 25 - WWE Superstar Drew McIntyre has commented on CM Punk returning to pro wrestling and joining All Elite Wrestling. During an interview with Pro Wrestli[...]

KENTA Reveals He Recently Tested Positive For COVID-19

KENTA has not wrestled since NJPW Wrestle Grand Slam on July 25, 2021 when he competed in the NJPW Ranbo. On his Instagram, he revealed he recently t[...] Aug 25 - KENTA has not wrestled since NJPW Wrestle Grand Slam on July 25, 2021 when he competed in the NJPW Ranbo. On his Instagram, he revealed he recently t[...]

Two Six-Man Tag Team Matches Announced For Wednesday's AEW Dynamite

During Tuesday’s episode of AEW Dark, it was announced that Jon Moxley, Darby Allin, & Eddie Kingston will go up against Ryan Nemeth, Peter [...] Aug 24 - During Tuesday’s episode of AEW Dark, it was announced that Jon Moxley, Darby Allin, & Eddie Kingston will go up against Ryan Nemeth, Peter [...]

Danny Burch Returns On WWE NXT

Danny Burch has returned to NXT. He returned on tonight’s show helping Oney Lorcan, Pete Dunne, and Ridge Holland to take out Tommaso Ciampa an[...] Aug 24 - Danny Burch has returned to NXT. He returned on tonight’s show helping Oney Lorcan, Pete Dunne, and Ridge Holland to take out Tommaso Ciampa an[...]

Winner Crowned In 2021 NXT Breakout Tournament

Carmelo Hayes has won the 2021 NXT Breakout Tournament by defeating Odyssey Jones in the finals. The finish saw Hayes get hit with a splash after mis[...] Aug 24 - Carmelo Hayes has won the 2021 NXT Breakout Tournament by defeating Odyssey Jones in the finals. The finish saw Hayes get hit with a splash after mis[...]

Former WWE Superstar Virgil Is Signing Autographs At Vince McMahon’s Hollywood Star

Former WWE Superstar Virgil is making news today after he set up an autograph signing table next to Vince McMahon's Hollywood star. Today is Vince McM[...] Aug 24 - Former WWE Superstar Virgil is making news today after he set up an autograph signing table next to Vince McMahon's Hollywood star. Today is Vince McM[...]

First Name Announced For AEW Casino Battle Royale

The first name has been announced for the 2021 Women’s Casino Battle Royale. During tonight’s episode of AEW Dark Nyla Rose was announced[...] Aug 24 - The first name has been announced for the 2021 Women’s Casino Battle Royale. During tonight’s episode of AEW Dark Nyla Rose was announced[...]

On This Day [8/24]: The Dudley Boyz Return to WWE [2015]

On this day on WWE Monday Night RAW, The Dudley Boyz made their long-awaited return to the WWE by putting The New Day through tables. This came after[...] Aug 24 - On this day on WWE Monday Night RAW, The Dudley Boyz made their long-awaited return to the WWE by putting The New Day through tables. This came after[...]

WATCH: This Week’s Episode Of AEW Dark

Watch this week’s edition of AEW Dark below. The card: - Powerhouse Hobbs vs. Shawn Dean - Dante Martin vs. Alan ‘5’ Angels[...] Aug 24 - Watch this week’s edition of AEW Dark below. The card: - Powerhouse Hobbs vs. Shawn Dean - Dante Martin vs. Alan ‘5’ Angels[...]

Violent J Suffering From Heart Failure

Juggalo Championship Wrestling co-founder Violent J has been suffering from heart failure due to unknown reasons, but it could possibly be due to how [...] Aug 24 - Juggalo Championship Wrestling co-founder Violent J has been suffering from heart failure due to unknown reasons, but it could possibly be due to how [...]

Monday's WWE RAW Draws Second Biggest Viewership Of 2021

This week’s edition of WWE RAW on USA Network saw a jump in viewership following Saturday's SummerSlam fallout. The broadcast featured Nikki A.[...] Aug 24 - This week’s edition of WWE RAW on USA Network saw a jump in viewership following Saturday's SummerSlam fallout. The broadcast featured Nikki A.[...]

Saturday Night AEW Dynamite Is Returning

All Elite Wrestling is returning to Saturday night with an episode of Dynamite In October. Today, AEW announced that they will host Dynamite on Satur[...] Aug 24 - All Elite Wrestling is returning to Saturday night with an episode of Dynamite In October. Today, AEW announced that they will host Dynamite on Satur[...]

WWE Is Returning To Atlanta In 2022 With A New Pay-Per-View

WWE is launching a new pay-per-view in 2022! 2022 will kick off from the get-go with a brand new WWE pay-per-view with WWE set to present &lsqu[...] Aug 24 - WWE is launching a new pay-per-view in 2022! 2022 will kick off from the get-go with a brand new WWE pay-per-view with WWE set to present &lsqu[...]

UPDATED: Adam Cole Has Departed WWE, Now A Free Agent (Or Has He!?)

Adam Cole's status with WWE has been a hot topic in the company for the last several weeks, and now we seem to have a clearer picture of what is going[...] Aug 24 - Adam Cole's status with WWE has been a hot topic in the company for the last several weeks, and now we seem to have a clearer picture of what is going[...]

An Update On Why Karrion Kross Received A New Look

As seen on Monday's WWE RAW on USA Network, Karrion Kross received a new look with some very interesting ring gear which is sparking much debate. And[...] Aug 24 - As seen on Monday's WWE RAW on USA Network, Karrion Kross received a new look with some very interesting ring gear which is sparking much debate. And[...]

Gangrel Reacts To Edge ‘Brood’ Entrance At WWE SummerSlam 2021

Former WWE Superstar Gangrel, who was the leader of The Brood during the Attitude Era in the 90s, has reacted to Edge’s 'Brood entrance' which t[...] Aug 24 - Former WWE Superstar Gangrel, who was the leader of The Brood during the Attitude Era in the 90s, has reacted to Edge’s 'Brood entrance' which t[...]

Samoa Joe On How Invested Vince McMahon Is In WWE NXT

NXT Champion Samoa Joe was recently interviewed by So Catch during which he discussed how he believes WWE Chairman Vince McMahon perceives the NXT bra[...] Aug 24 - NXT Champion Samoa Joe was recently interviewed by So Catch during which he discussed how he believes WWE Chairman Vince McMahon perceives the NXT bra[...]

Preview For Tonight's WWE NXT On USA Network - Takeover 36 Fallout

Tonight’s WWE NXT episode on the USA Network will feature fallout from Sunday’s Takeover 36 event. The episode has already been pre-taped,[...] Aug 24 - Tonight’s WWE NXT episode on the USA Network will feature fallout from Sunday’s Takeover 36 event. The episode has already been pre-taped,[...]

WWE Releases Footage Of Brock Lesnar Destroying John Cena After SummerSlam

WWE has released an official video of Brock Lesnar destroying John Cena after Saturday’s WWE SummerSlam main event from Allegiant Stadium in Las[...] Aug 24 - WWE has released an official video of Brock Lesnar destroying John Cena after Saturday’s WWE SummerSlam main event from Allegiant Stadium in Las[...]

WWE Hall Of Famer Didn’t Like CM Punk’s AEW Return Promo

Booker T is the latest name to weigh in on CM Punk’s return to pro-wrestling and his debut with AEW, and unlike many others, he says he didn't l[...] Aug 24 - Booker T is the latest name to weigh in on CM Punk’s return to pro-wrestling and his debut with AEW, and unlike many others, he says he didn't l[...]

WWE Touts Most-Viewed & Highest-Grossing SummerSlam of All-Time

WWE issued the following: WWE® Delivers Most-Viewed & Highest-Grossing SummerSlam of All-Time Annual Event Sets Records for Live Gl[...] Aug 24 - WWE issued the following: WWE® Delivers Most-Viewed & Highest-Grossing SummerSlam of All-Time Annual Event Sets Records for Live Gl[...]