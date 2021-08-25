WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
Drew McIntyre Comments On CM Punk Joining AEW

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Aug 25, 2021

WWE Superstar Drew McIntyre has commented on CM Punk returning to pro wrestling and joining All Elite Wrestling.

During an interview with Pro Wrestling Bits, here is what McIntyre said:

“If anything, it’s good for wrestling. That’s what I’m all about. I was outside the company between 2014 to 2017, working in the independents and with IMPACT, and just trying to make wrestling a healthier, better place, and it’s healthy right now. It’s an incredible place. Obviously, WWE is still at the top and leading the charge, and anything that can make it better, I’m all about. So, yeah, it makes a positive difference. It gets a thumbs up from me.”


