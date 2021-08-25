Drew McIntyre Comments On CM Punk Joining AEW

WWE Superstar Drew McIntyre has commented on CM Punk returning to pro wrestling and joining All Elite Wrestling.

During an interview with Pro Wrestling Bits, here is what McIntyre said:

“If anything, it’s good for wrestling. That’s what I’m all about. I was outside the company between 2014 to 2017, working in the independents and with IMPACT, and just trying to make wrestling a healthier, better place, and it’s healthy right now. It’s an incredible place. Obviously, WWE is still at the top and leading the charge, and anything that can make it better, I’m all about. So, yeah, it makes a positive difference. It gets a thumbs up from me.”