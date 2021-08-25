KENTA Reveals He Recently Tested Positive For COVID-19

KENTA has not wrestled since NJPW Wrestle Grand Slam on July 25, 2021 when he competed in the NJPW Ranbo.

On his Instagram, he revealed he recently tested positive for COVID-19 but has been doing much better of late.

He posted:

"I got COVID last few weeks. First of all, I apologize to everyone who had to [change plans] because of me. Fortunately, my symptom was not too bad. Just [had a] fever a few days (102 F) and lost my smell. But now I’m totally fine. And got [a negative test]. Stay safe and healthy, everyone."