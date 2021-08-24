Winner Crowned In 2021 NXT Breakout Tournament

The only question left, "Which champion will @Carmelo_WWE choose to face?" #WWENXT #NXTBreakout pic.twitter.com/5RQIhfpJDD

Post-match, Jones and Hayes exchanged a moment of respect before Regal presented Hayes with the contract, but when asked which title he was going to challenge for, Hayes said there will be time for that.

Hayes win means he has earned an NXT title match of his choosing.

The finish saw Hayes get hit with a splash after missing his top rope leg drop. However, Jones was too comfortable with his cover, allowing Hayes to score the win with a crucifix pin.

Carmelo Hayes has won the 2021 NXT Breakout Tournament by defeating Odyssey Jones in the finals.

