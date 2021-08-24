"Happiest bday to my 2nd fave Vincent aka Vincenzo aka the Gorgonzola Godfather to my unborn children aka the All Mighty Appetizer to my Beef. Today’s hustle will be dedicated to you. My only wish for your bday is for you to get my video game #meatsaucemadness and stuff yourself with the most gourmet OG in the game. Sending love from the man with the biggest breadstick in the back to the man with the biggest meatballs. BUY MY GAME! LOVE YA"

Former WWE Superstar Virgil is making news today after he set up an autograph signing table next to Vince McMahon's Hollywood star. Today is Vince McMahon's 76th Birthday.

Two Six-Man Tag Team Matches Announced For Wednesday's AEW Dynamite

During Tuesday’s episode of AEW Dark, it was announced that Jon Moxley, Darby Allin, & Eddie Kingston will go up against Ryan Nemeth, Peter [...] Aug 24 - During Tuesday’s episode of AEW Dark, it was announced that Jon Moxley, Darby Allin, & Eddie Kingston will go up against Ryan Nemeth, Peter [...]

Danny Burch Returns On WWE NXT

Danny Burch has returned to NXT. He returned on tonight’s show helping Oney Lorcan, Pete Dunne, and Ridge Holland to take out Tommaso Ciampa an[...] Aug 24 - Danny Burch has returned to NXT. He returned on tonight’s show helping Oney Lorcan, Pete Dunne, and Ridge Holland to take out Tommaso Ciampa an[...]

Winner Crowned In 2021 NXT Breakout Tournament

Carmelo Hayes has won the 2021 NXT Breakout Tournament by defeating Odyssey Jones in the finals. The finish saw Hayes get hit with a splash after mis[...] Aug 24 - Carmelo Hayes has won the 2021 NXT Breakout Tournament by defeating Odyssey Jones in the finals. The finish saw Hayes get hit with a splash after mis[...]

Former WWE Superstar Virgil Is Signing Autographs At Vince McMahon’s Hollywood Star

First Name Announced For AEW Casino Battle Royale

The first name has been announced for the 2021 Women’s Casino Battle Royale. During tonight’s episode of AEW Dark Nyla Rose was announced[...] Aug 24 - The first name has been announced for the 2021 Women’s Casino Battle Royale. During tonight’s episode of AEW Dark Nyla Rose was announced[...]

On This Day [8/24]: The Dudley Boyz Return to WWE [2015]

On this day on WWE Monday Night RAW, The Dudley Boyz made their long-awaited return to the WWE by putting The New Day through tables. This came after[...] Aug 24 - On this day on WWE Monday Night RAW, The Dudley Boyz made their long-awaited return to the WWE by putting The New Day through tables. This came after[...]

WATCH: This Week’s Episode Of AEW Dark

Watch this week’s edition of AEW Dark below. The card: - Powerhouse Hobbs vs. Shawn Dean - Dante Martin vs. Alan ‘5’ Angels[...] Aug 24 - Watch this week’s edition of AEW Dark below. The card: - Powerhouse Hobbs vs. Shawn Dean - Dante Martin vs. Alan ‘5’ Angels[...]

Violent J Suffering From Heart Failure

Juggalo Championship Wrestling co-founder Violent J has been suffering from heart failure due to unknown reasons, but it could possibly be due to how [...] Aug 24 - Juggalo Championship Wrestling co-founder Violent J has been suffering from heart failure due to unknown reasons, but it could possibly be due to how [...]

Monday's WWE RAW Draws Second Biggest Viewership Of 2021

This week’s edition of WWE RAW on USA Network saw a jump in viewership following Saturday's SummerSlam fallout. The broadcast featured Nikki A.[...] Aug 24 - This week’s edition of WWE RAW on USA Network saw a jump in viewership following Saturday's SummerSlam fallout. The broadcast featured Nikki A.[...]

Saturday Night AEW Dynamite Is Returning

All Elite Wrestling is returning to Saturday night with an episode of Dynamite In October. Today, AEW announced that they will host Dynamite on Satur[...] Aug 24 - All Elite Wrestling is returning to Saturday night with an episode of Dynamite In October. Today, AEW announced that they will host Dynamite on Satur[...]

WWE Is Returning To Atlanta In 2022 With A New Pay-Per-View

WWE is launching a new pay-per-view in 2022! 2022 will kick off from the get-go with a brand new WWE pay-per-view with WWE set to present &lsqu[...] Aug 24 - WWE is launching a new pay-per-view in 2022! 2022 will kick off from the get-go with a brand new WWE pay-per-view with WWE set to present &lsqu[...]

UPDATED: Adam Cole Has Departed WWE, Now A Free Agent (Or Has He!?)

Adam Cole's status with WWE has been a hot topic in the company for the last several weeks, and now we seem to have a clearer picture of what is going[...] Aug 24 - Adam Cole's status with WWE has been a hot topic in the company for the last several weeks, and now we seem to have a clearer picture of what is going[...]

An Update On Why Karrion Kross Received A New Look

As seen on Monday's WWE RAW on USA Network, Karrion Kross received a new look with some very interesting ring gear which is sparking much debate. And[...] Aug 24 - As seen on Monday's WWE RAW on USA Network, Karrion Kross received a new look with some very interesting ring gear which is sparking much debate. And[...]

Gangrel Reacts To Edge ‘Brood’ Entrance At WWE SummerSlam 2021

Former WWE Superstar Gangrel, who was the leader of The Brood during the Attitude Era in the 90s, has reacted to Edge’s 'Brood entrance' which t[...] Aug 24 - Former WWE Superstar Gangrel, who was the leader of The Brood during the Attitude Era in the 90s, has reacted to Edge’s 'Brood entrance' which t[...]

Samoa Joe On How Invested Vince McMahon Is In WWE NXT

NXT Champion Samoa Joe was recently interviewed by So Catch during which he discussed how he believes WWE Chairman Vince McMahon perceives the NXT bra[...] Aug 24 - NXT Champion Samoa Joe was recently interviewed by So Catch during which he discussed how he believes WWE Chairman Vince McMahon perceives the NXT bra[...]

Preview For Tonight's WWE NXT On USA Network - Takeover 36 Fallout

Tonight’s WWE NXT episode on the USA Network will feature fallout from Sunday’s Takeover 36 event. The episode has already been pre-taped,[...] Aug 24 - Tonight’s WWE NXT episode on the USA Network will feature fallout from Sunday’s Takeover 36 event. The episode has already been pre-taped,[...]

WWE Releases Footage Of Brock Lesnar Destroying John Cena After SummerSlam

WWE has released an official video of Brock Lesnar destroying John Cena after Saturday’s WWE SummerSlam main event from Allegiant Stadium in Las[...] Aug 24 - WWE has released an official video of Brock Lesnar destroying John Cena after Saturday’s WWE SummerSlam main event from Allegiant Stadium in Las[...]

WWE Hall Of Famer Didn’t Like CM Punk’s AEW Return Promo

Booker T is the latest name to weigh in on CM Punk’s return to pro-wrestling and his debut with AEW, and unlike many others, he says he didn't l[...] Aug 24 - Booker T is the latest name to weigh in on CM Punk’s return to pro-wrestling and his debut with AEW, and unlike many others, he says he didn't l[...]

WWE Touts Most-Viewed & Highest-Grossing SummerSlam of All-Time

WWE issued the following: WWE® Delivers Most-Viewed & Highest-Grossing SummerSlam of All-Time Annual Event Sets Records for Live Gl[...] Aug 24 - WWE issued the following: WWE® Delivers Most-Viewed & Highest-Grossing SummerSlam of All-Time Annual Event Sets Records for Live Gl[...]

WWE Files An Interesting Trademark

WWE has filed an interesting trademark with The United States Patent and Trademark Office. The term "WWE Day 1" was filed on August 19, 2021, for sof[...] Aug 24 - WWE has filed an interesting trademark with The United States Patent and Trademark Office. The term "WWE Day 1" was filed on August 19, 2021, for sof[...]

Why Jay Briscoe Missed ROH Glory By Honor 2021 Event

Ring of Honor pulled Jay Briscoe from this past weekend’s Glory By Honor event at the 2300 arena in Philadelphia. No explanation was given conce[...] Aug 24 - Ring of Honor pulled Jay Briscoe from this past weekend’s Glory By Honor event at the 2300 arena in Philadelphia. No explanation was given conce[...]

SPOILERS For Tuesday's WWE NXT and Two Future 205 Live Episodes

WWE taped Tuesday's NXT tonight as well as the next couple of episodes of 205 Live on Monday. Courtesy of PWInsider here are the results: 205 [...] Aug 23 - WWE taped Tuesday's NXT tonight as well as the next couple of episodes of 205 Live on Monday. Courtesy of PWInsider here are the results: 205 [...]

Why Kofi Kingston Is Missing From WWE Television

If you're wondering why Kofi Kingston is missing from WWE television, it doesn't appear to be good news. Kingston didn't appear at this weekend&rsquo[...] Aug 23 - If you're wondering why Kofi Kingston is missing from WWE television, it doesn't appear to be good news. Kingston didn't appear at this weekend&rsquo[...]

Jinder Mahal Reveals How Vince McMahon Reacted To His WWE Title Win

Jinder Mahal returned to WWE in 2016 with a new physique and major push in the main event picture, culminating in him capturing the WWE Championship f[...] Aug 23 - Jinder Mahal returned to WWE in 2016 with a new physique and major push in the main event picture, culminating in him capturing the WWE Championship f[...]