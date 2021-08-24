WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
Violent J Suffering From Heart Failure

Posted By: Joe West on Aug 24, 2021

Violent J Suffering From Heart Failure

Juggalo Championship Wrestling co-founder Violent J has been suffering from heart failure due to unknown reasons, but it could possibly be due to how much weight he has lost recently.

The Insane Clown Posse has announced a farewell tour, although the duo plans to continue doing one-off shows following it.

“For those of you that haven’t been to my house, the studio is probably 40 yards from my front door. I noticed walking out to the studio every day, by the time I got to the fucking studio, I was winded. Then when I’d walk up to my mailbox, I’d be like, ‘Oh fuck, I’ve got to take a break.’ What the fuck’s the problem?

We went to the hospital to see what’s going on. They did an ultrasound. The lady who was looking at my heart, we could tell she was tripping about something, but she wasn’t a doctor. The doctors were all tied up upstairs in the hospital, understandably. She told me, ‘They want you to go straight home, get in bed and they’ll call you first thing in the morning.’

They called before the birds even woke up and fucking told me to go to the hospital. They took me in the back and shit, and basically they just came out and told me I have heart failure. That scared the shit out of me.”

Violent J underwent multiple procedures to treat Atrial Fibrillation, but continued to experience an irregular heartbeat.

“We’re gonna do one more tour next year around the world. We’re gonna do the United States, and then we’re gonna go to Europe, Canada and Australia. It’s gonna be a farewell tour. That don’t mean we’re not playing. We’re gonna play every Juggalo weekend, every Hallowicked, every fucking [Big Ballers Christmas Party], every event. We’re gonna do a show somewhere every month — one show a month is our plan … I want to make it clear, making music is not affected in any way, shape or form by anything going on with Shaggy or myself health-wise.”

Violent J, along with Shaggy 2 Dope, have appeared in WWE, WCW, ECW and TNA over the years and founded their own professional wrestling organization called Juggalo Championship Wrestling. They provided the theme song to The Oddities, formerly led by current IMPACT and AEW figure Don Callis.

Source: Loudwire.com
