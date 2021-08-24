Monday's WWE RAW Draws Second Biggest Viewership Of 2021

This week’s edition of WWE RAW on USA Network saw a jump in viewership following Saturday's SummerSlam fallout.

The broadcast featured Nikki A.S.H. & Rhea Ripley vs. Nia Jax & Shayna Baszler, Damian Priest & Drew McIntyre vs. Bobby Lashley & Sheamus, Karrion Kross vs. Ricochet, Xavier Woods vs. The Miz, Riddle vs. AJ Styles, and Logan Paul appeared on Moist TV.

A report from Showbuzzdaily.com reveals the 3-hour episode drew an average of 2.067 million viewers up on last week's 1.857 million viewers.

In terms of the key 18-49 demographic, the show scored a 0.64 rating, which is up from the 0.55 rating last week.

The episode was the second most-watched RAW of 2021 so far.

Hour 1 - 2.152 million

Hour 2 - 2.094 million

Hour 3 - 1.956 million

Top 10 Raw moments: WWE Top 10, Aug. 23, 2021.