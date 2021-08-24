UPDATED: Adam Cole Has Departed WWE, Now A Free Agent (Or Has He!?)

Adam Cole's status with WWE has been a hot topic in the company for the last several weeks, and now we seem to have a clearer picture of what is going on.

A few weeks ago due to an oversight by the company his contract was allowed to expire. Cole agreed to work a short-term deal through until SummerSlam, but he did not commit to a new long-term deal.

Cole recently met with Vince McMahon for a high-level meeting, although very few details of what took place were revealed. It had been speculated that the company wanted him to re-sign and join the main roster, but in an update from PWInsider they confirm Cole has officially departed WWE and is a free agent.

Cole could always return to WWE at a later date, but he could equally decide to leave to join another promotion such as, AEW who will no doubt be very keen to sign him.

Adam Cole was on the losing end of a Two-Out-of-Three Falls Match with Kyle O'Reilly at NXT TakeOver 36 on Sunday night.

UPDATE FROM PWINSIDER:

PWinsider now reports Adam Cole's deal with WWE expires at the end of the week, the reference to him being a 100% free agent has been removed and was an error on their part. Internally he is believed to be done with the company, although he could re-sign a new deal or go elsewhere.